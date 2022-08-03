Who was Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana’s last boyfriend?

The July 12, 1996the queen’s press office Isabel II announced the damicable settlement of marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, after 15 years together. It is known that the Princess Diana and the millionaire Dodi Fayed They had been in a relationship for a short time, but the couple was already talking about marriage.

Diana and Dodi in the elevator of the Ritz Hotel in Paris, owned by the Egyptian tycoon’s father, on August 30, 1997.

It is said that they began their relationship in mid-1997 after Mohammed Al Fayedfather of the businessman, will invite Lady Di and his sons, William and Harry, to his villa in Les Parcs de Saint Tropez. The connection between them was immediate and both transmitted a lot of security.

From that moment the couple was seen very close, even the Princess Diana spent a vacation aboard the yacht Dodi. Although they had a very discreet relationship, they were captured several times during their trips to the beachgoing for a walk and while having dinner together.

Diana had known the Fayeds for a long time. Here at a polo match in Windsor, with Mohamed and Dodi, in 1988.

Dodi Al-Fayed was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1955. He was a film producer of movies like Hook, ‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘The Scarlet Letter’. He was also the heir to several businesses that included a luxury London department store, Harrod’s; the football club Fulham and the Hotel Ritz Paris.

Before dating Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed had maintained relationships with celebrities such as Wynona Ryder, Brooke Shields and Julia Roberts. She was about to marry the American model Gloria Allred.

Dodi and Mohamed al Fayed on a catwalk at Harrods in March 1986.

Wedding at the door?

versions indicate that Dodi Al-Fayed he was so in love with Diana that she even already had an engagement ring. Some media have highlighted that he would ask her to marry him the night they diedinformation that was confirmed by the royal jeweler, Alberto Reposiwho stated that the businessman acquired an extravagant ring for Lady Di.