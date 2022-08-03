Which actor did Robert Downey Jr. save his life?

The race of Armie Hammer it looked very promising. In addition to being very talented and having participated in major film projects, he is the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

But last year everything fell apart. the star of the movie Social network he was accused of abuse and cannibalism. Since those revelations came to light, the job offers stopped coming and his public image was totally damaged.

Armie Hammer.

At that moment, Armie Hammer He was working with some production companies that made the decision to terminate his contract and eliminate his previously recorded images. One of them was the movie Billion Dollar Spy in which he was already working.

However, it was recently revealed that the actor was not going through all this alone. According to Vanity Fair, he had the support and help of a Hollywood superstar, Robert Downey Jr.

Apparently, he would have been the protagonist of Hombre de Hierro who took care of paying for the treatment of Hammer in a specialized health center, called The Guest House, for six months. In addition, she would have lent him money to cover expenses during this terrible work present.

But that’s not all, the aforementioned medium also assured that Robert Downey Jr. He offered him lodging in one of his houses in Los Angeles, since he was being harassed by the press in the Cayman Islands, a destination where his ex-wife and his children reside and where he had found a job selling timeshares.

Robert Downey Jr.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking he had some kind of privileged life. But that is not necessarily the way things are. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t problem-free,” the source told Vanity Fair.