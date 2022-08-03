Where actress Julia Roberts currently lives in 2022

Julia Roberts She is one of the great female stars of cinema. HollywoodIn addition to being an actress, she is a producer and winner of various awards, including a Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich. In addition, on October 15 of this year, he will receive the Icon Award in recognition of the global cultural impact of his career.

Actress known for her role in beautiful woman has shown an affinity for real estatebecause he owns different properties, located in different locations in the United States, that’s why we tell you where he currently lives.

Where does Julia Roberts live in 2022?

Currently, the star has several amazing houses, Two of them are located in the area of Point Dume in Malibu and a Victorian style in San Franciscothe latter is in where you live now, because it was his last acquired property.

This Victorian-style house was purchased for the amount of 8.3 million dollars, in addition to this beautiful property it has been compared to that Victorian house that appeared in charmed and in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It is located in the neighborhood Prestige Height, an area located north of the city. Here she lives with her husband daniel moder and their three children.

This impressive property was designed by the architect Sylvain Schnaittacher and completed in 1908, with subsequent renovations over the years. As for its infrastructure, it is a 580-square-meter house divided into five floors with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The interior of the house has high ceilings, characteristic of the Victorian style, the classic white tone and wooden floors. It also has a fireplace, but that’s not all, because from its windows you can perfectly appreciate the californian bay of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.