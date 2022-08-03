When does the new reinforcement from America arrive? This is the deadline for the Eagles to add another signing

With the departure of Jorge Meré, in Coapa they have the opportunity to go for another reinforcement to complete their quota of foreigners and they already have a deadline to make it happen.

América took an important step in the search for a new reinforcement after he managed to place Jorge Meré in Mazatlán. The Spanish defender was not part of the plans of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz and for that reason he was loaned out to the Cañoneros for a year.

The output of the Iberian power plant represents in El Nido the be able to free up a place for a player not born in Mexicoa scenario that the directive required for being able to go to the market for one last offensive reinforcementsince they had been contemplating doing it for a few weeks, but could not advance due to the full quota they had with Meré.

Despite this, there are aspects that must be taken into account and one of them is the time that the Millionaires have to get a new player. And it is that, on the one hand, The international pass market closes next Monday, September 5that is, the leaders have practically a month to sign.

The other side of the coin dictates that the tournament is well into its first third of the regular phase and the longer they take to sign up, the further the tournament will progress. Proof of this is that for the date mentioned as the limit for contracting, 12 days will have elapsed and it will be one day to start the 13which represents more than half of the campaign.

WHO WILL BE THE REINFORCEMENT OF AMERICA?

At the moment, the club does not have advanced negotiations with the attacker they are looking for; nevertheless, one of the names on the desk is that of Uruguayan Brian RodríguezUruguayan winger from LAFC who has had many approaches with Flamengo, but his transfer has not materialized to the Brazilian squad.

