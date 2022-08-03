When does Amsterdam premiere with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift

It seems like an eternity has passed since the premiere of Joy, David O. Russell’s latest film. And it is that, in part, it has been so. Seven years later, he arrives amsterdam And expectations couldn’t be higher.

In addition to being the first film by the award-winning director, amsterdam It will be our great opportunity this year to see some of the stars of today’s cinema, such as Christian Bale or Margot Robbie, share a shot. Also the expected cameo of Taylor Swift.

Next, we solve all your doubts about where and when you can see the film, as well as its plot and complete cast.

When is the movie Amsterdam released?

We have a release date amsterdam which, in this case, will be released on the same day in both the United States and Spain. will be the next November 4, 2022. That day, you can already go see it in the main cinemas of the country.

Where to buy cheap tickets to see the movie Amsterdam?

For now, it is not yet possible to buy advance tickets to see amsterdam. However, we recommend that you have the website of your nearest cinema very close to you to be the first or the first to buy the ticket when they go on sale.

In addition to buying tickets in advance, another way to save is through discount sites like Groupon.

Can the movie Amsterdam be seen online?

At the moment, there is no official information about the possible release of the film. amsterdam on some platform streaming. We do not rule out that this will happen in the future, but we may have to wait a few months after its theatrical release.

If we review the latest releases from 20th Century Studios, the distributor of Russell’s latest film, we see that West Side Story (2021) or death on the nile (2022), to give two examples, are already available on Disney +, so the same could happen with amsterdam.

If so, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which is priced at €8.99 per month or €89.90 per year. If it is not available in your country, you must also have a VPN connection installed on your computer or mobile. We usually recommend NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

Cast of the film Amsterdam by David O. Russell

As we said, one of the great attractions of this film is its cast. The poster is headed by Christian Bale (Burt), Margot Robbie (Valerie) and John David Washington (Harold).

They are joined by Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift, among others.

Plot of the film Amsterdam by David O. Russell

Thirties. A doctor, a nurse and a lawyer are involved in a murder that revolutionizes the entire country. The story mixes real facts with fiction.

You can take a look at the trailer: