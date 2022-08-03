One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people is WhatsApp, either to stay in touch via messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

One of the many advantages of this application is that is constantly updated to add new features and tools. Some of the ones it recently added are speeding up the playback of voice memos, single-view photos and videos, and reactions to messages within chats.

WhatsApp will notify you through a chat of new functions. Photo: Reform



What is the new feature of WhatsApp

A few days ago it was announced that WhatsApp would add a new function, it is an individual chat that the platform will open automatically with each user, through which it will announce its news.

Another function of this chat is that users can access new features, tips and discover hidden tricks of the application. In the same way, it will serve to clarify all your doubts regarding the privacy and security policy.

We recommend you read: How do I check if WhatsApp Web is up to date on my PC or tablet

WebWabetaInfo, a portal specializing in WhatsApp, announced that the new chat will be verified with a green checkmark and is expected to arrive in the next update. For now, it is only available for Android devices that have the Beta version of WhatsApp.

We recommend you read: WhatsApp: so you can download states and see them even if they are deleted

So now it will be easier to find out about WhatsApp news through this chat, since users will even be able to access the new tools that the platform integrates from it.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Technology section.