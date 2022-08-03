What was the important achievement that Rihanna achieved that the whole United States talks about

Rihanna could not be at a better time. The 34-year-old singer and businesswoman, who was born in Barbados, became a mother for the first time just a few weeks ago, after the arrival of her son with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

But now, it was learned that the renowned artist who began her career in 2003 has just become the youngest billionaire woman in the United States, as announced. Forbes. In the list she is accompanied by other renowned music stars such as madonna Y Taylor Swift.

all the achievement of Rihanna in this exclusive list is due to her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, which became a true emporium. His current fortune is 1.7 billion dollars, being an impossible sum to imagine.

“Most of his fortune comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes you can now confirm that you own 50%. Much of the rest lies in his involvement in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million.

At this time, the artist has been absent from her musical career since 2016, the year in which she released her latest album, “ANTI”. That is why she has focused fully on her company and on her two brands, associated with the French conglomerate, LVMH, she owns fashion greats such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Sephora and many others.

Fenty Beauty is characterized by having an inclusive policy and Rihanna for having the head and the ability of a great CEO and an excellent leader for her entire team, in the words of Bernard Arnaultpresident of LVMH and one of the richest men in the world.

This is not the first time Rihanna appears on the aforementioned list that it prepares every year Forbes, given that in 2021 she had been named the richest singer in the world. Currently, the only woman who surpasses her in wealth is Oprah Winfrey who, according to the publication, is the richest woman in entertainment in the world.