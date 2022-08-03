What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | TV

15.30 / Movistar Drama

‘Value of law’

True Grit. United States, 2010 (104 minutes). Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen. Cast: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin.

Sober and brilliant adaptation of the homonymous novel by Charles Portis that was already brought to the screen by Henry Hathaway in 1969 and that earned the great John Wayne the only Oscar in his long filmography. the veteran sheriff Rooster Cogburn is brought to life in this outstanding new version thanks, above all, to the magnificent performance of Jeff Bridges (he has hardly ever been better). Of course, perfectly supported by the very young Hailee Steinfeld (a real discovery) and the impressive direction of the Coen brothers. A luxury.

15.40 / Paramount Channel

‘Sommersby’

United States, 1993 (108 minutes). Director: Jon Amiel. Cast: Richard Gere, Jodie Foster, Bill Pullman, James Earl Jones.

Jon Amiel, director of films like Copycat and Queen of Hearts, was in charge of directing this remake of the French film directed by Daniel Vigne The Return of Martin Guerre. Although the means were more than sufficient and the photography work commendable, everything came to nothing due to the choice of a couple as well known as irregular: Jodie Foster and the almost always mediocre Richard Gere.

17.10 / Movistar Classics

‘The human pack’

The chase. United States, 1966 (128 minutes). Director: Arthur Penn. Cast: Marlon Brando, Robert Redford, Jane Fonda.

Although its shooting was the most complicated due to the differences between director, screenwriter and producer, an impressive claustrophobic drama mixed with the miseries of a rotten society. On the strength of its script, adapted from the novel by Horton Foote, and the seamless direction of Arthur Penn (The night moves) we must add the magnificent work of a spectacular Marlon Brando.

18.40 / AXN White

‘Intolerable cruelty’

intolerable cruelty. United States, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush.

After a few years parked, this project promoted by George Clooney, star of the film with Catherine Zeta-Jones, jumped to the big screen in the hands of the always surprising Coen brothers in this intelligent comedy that satirises marriage, the legal system , money and appearances.

19.00 / The 2

Final of the Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition

RTVE disseminates, supports and promotes young talent and culture with the Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition, considered one of the most prestigious in the world in its speciality. Open to highly talented young pianists, it aims to make them known and help them in their artistic careers. The pianists who have reached the final phase of this edition are Yu Nitahara, Marcel Tadokoro, Matyás Novák, Xiaolu Zang, Domonkos Csabay and Jaeden Izik-Dzurko. Thus, this afternoon at the Palacio de Festivales de Cantabria the pianists Yu Nitahara will compete, who will perform the Concerto for piano and orchestra No. 1 in D minor, Op. fifteen by Brahms, Marcel Tadokoro, with the Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 3 in C major, op. 26 of Prokofiev and Matyás Novák with the Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 1 in D minor, op. fifteen of Brahms. Tomorrow, the second semifinal.

19.25 / Movistar Classics

‘The Night of the Generals’

The night of the generals. United Kingdom, 1967 (142 minutes). Director: Anatole Litvak. Cast: Peter O’Toole, Omar Sharif, Tom Courtenay, Donald Pleasence.

Curious film by Anatole Litvak in which police, war, psychological and political cinema come together. A script with possibilities and a cast that rises to the occasion are the greatest allies of this exotic film. Remarkable.

19.50 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘our ladies’

United Kingdom. 2019 (105 minutes). Director: Michael Caton-Jones. Cast: Ross Anderson, Tony Atherton, Eve Austin.

The director of titles like Jackal either Rob Roy (The Passion of a Rebel), Michael Caton-Jones, changes gear completely to direct this dynamic coming-of-age comedy-drama based on the novel. the sopranos, of the Scottish Alan Warner. The protagonists, the great asset of the story due to their uninhibited performances, are five foul-mouthed teenagers suffocated by the lack of opportunities and the environment of the Catholic school where they study. A riot of teenage energy and girl power.

21.30 / WE ARE

‘The Waitress on the Titanic’

Spain, 1997 (95 minutes). Director: Bigas Luna. Cast: Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Olivier Martínez, Romane Bohringer.

The always controversial Bigas Luna took a radical turn in his career, after the failure of bambola, to give shape to this period production of a romantic nature, which treasures an agile and precise execution, a magnificent direction of actors, very careful interpretations -especially that of Olivier Martínez- and a very interesting script based on the novel by Didier Decoin and winner of a Goya.

21.55 / Telecinco

Last chance on ‘Idol Kids’

Tonight, Idol Kids will give a last chance for twelve participants. This playoff will be between the four artists chosen by the jury and the eight most voted by the public. have finished the Rankings but the program wants to give a new opportunity, six of the twelve participants will join the 36 who have already qualified for the semifinals in the previous galas.

22.00 / #0

Special ’50 years of Sesame Street’

Sesame Street It has always been based on educating and presenting the world the way it should be done. Some celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Whoopi Goldberg look back to remember in this special, 50 years of Sesame Streetthe best moments of the program. Teaching through songs is a very effective method and Sesame Street I did. Many children around the world learned to count thanks to the television program. In addition, it helped social inclusion by introducing characters from other races.

22.25 / The 1

‘Journey to the center of TV’ is back

Tonight, trip to the center of tv premieres its twelfth season with installments that pay homage to the great figures of television. The program, with the voice of Santiago Segura, returns with music as the protagonist, specifically with the songs with the most famous choreographies, those that have put the public on the dance floor for several decades. For example, the iconic choreographies of Locomía or the songs of Julio Iglesias.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Open wound’

Exit wounds. United States, 2001 (96 minutes). Director: Andrzej Bartkowiak. Cast: Steven Seagal, DMX, Isaiah Washington.

Despite the prominence of the rude and bad actor Steven Seagal, an action installment of moderate interest thanks to the acceptable work of its director, Andrzej Bartkowiak, director of photography for titles such as the strength of love Y The honor of the Prizzi and director of films like Romeo must die. Simply passable and you will have your audience.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Intrigue and suspense in the streets of Mallorca

Sun, beach and murders. Antena 3 opens tonight The Mallorca Files, British fiction starring Elen Rhys and Julian Looman that follows in the footsteps of the English detective Miranda Blake and the German detective Max Winter in their fight against crime on the island. Filmed entirely on the Balearic island, the plot begins when the protagonists team up with the police chief of Palma to solve crimes, generally committed against the international community, on the island. This fiction has Spanish actors in its cast such as María Fernández Ache, Tábata Cerezo and Nacho Aldeguer, in addition to having cameos throughout its deliveries of Cristina Castaño, Carles Francino, Celia Freijeiro or José Luis García-Pérez.

22.45 / Four

Double date with ‘FBI: Most wanted’

Cuatro broadcasts tonight a double installment of FBI: Most Wanted, production that follows in the footsteps of the federal agents of the Fugitive Unit. In the first installment, entitled Invisible, a military veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder collapses after the death of a comrade-in-arms. The skills of this expert and decorated sniper push the members of the FBI Fugitive Unit to their limits. Meanwhile, Kenny Crosby gets personally involved in investigating a case. In a second, Prophet, a cult leader and his most loyal followers go on the run after ordering the murder of his own family. As Jess LeCroix and several federal agents race against time to track them down, the team discovers that the self-proclaimed prophet was a con man in the past.

23.35 / Movistar Premieres

‘Shorta. The weight of the law

Shorta. Denmark, 2020 (108 minutes). Directors: Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm. Cast: Jakob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears.

Under the codes of action cinema and set in a multicultural Denmark full of racial tensions, this convulsive intrigue takes place, debut of its directors, in which two agents, one disciplined and open to dialogue, the other abusive, face a strong outbreak of violence. In the words of Variety magazine, “an exciting cross between Training Day and Assault on the district, with a timely social message that also brings the film closer to other titles such as The Miserables either Riot gear.

23.48 / AMC

‘The Road’

The road. United States 2009 (106 minutes). Director: John Hillcoat. Cast: Robert Duvall, Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron, Guy Pearce.

In a future devastated by a mysterious cataclysm, a father and his son travel to the coast looking for a safe place to settle. Thus begins this highly entertaining apocalyptic fable, starring a compelling Viggo Mortensen and adapted by Australian filmmaker John Hillcoat from a novel by No Country for Old Men author Cormac McCarthy. A well narrated story, with a lot of visual force and perfectly photographed by the Spanish Javier Aguirresarobe.

0.45 / Paramount Channel

‘scoop’

United States, 2006 (96 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen, Hugh Jackman.

after the brilliant match point, Woody Allen, here giving life to a curious magician who investigates a crime together with a student, returns to his particular cinematographic universe to treat his followers to this funny comedy. Along with the New York genius, actors like Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman or Ian McShane. Although considered by many to be minor in the filmography of the New York genius, an obligatory appointment with good cinema.

2.35 / Movistar Drama´

‘The Wrestler’

The wrestler. United States, 2008 (100 minutes). Director: Darren Aronofsky. Cast: Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei, Evan Rachel Wood.

The Golden Lion of the Venice Festival endorses the quality of this chilling and moving drama about the dark world of American wrestling and the dignity of losers. A portrait of failure that included the leading role of Mickey Rourke in the best role of his career and perfectly supported by an unforgettable Marisa Tomei.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.