What the successful children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do for a living

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. Since they began their relationship in the mid-’00s, they have been the cover of various entertainment news portals. They lived an intense romance where they had the beautiful gesture of adopting and having several children. Today, several of them are going through adolescence and want to be independent from their parents.

Brad Pitt, Despite not having custody of his children, he is always present and a few weeks ago he met them during his stay in Italy since they live there with his mother Angelina Jolie. The main character of the movie Troy is on trial with Angeline for the custody of their children.

Angelina Jolie with her five children.

Maddox ChivanJolie Pitt

Maddox is one of the couple’s adopted children. He is about to turn 21 and has become a real pride for his parents since he has taken advantage of each of his talents. The young man already worked as an executive producer with his mother in the historical thriller ‘First They Killed My Father’, but then ended up leaving the public eye to continue his studies. Currently, he is a biochemistry student at Yonsei University in South Korea, in addition to which he is also studying Russian, German and Korean.

Pax ThienJolie Pitt

The one born in Vietnam in 2003 is one of the adopted children that the famous couple also has. people He is considered the most introverted in the family. Last year he graduated from a Los Angeles high school, but he has also dedicated himself to learning his original language: Vietnamese.

Zahara Jolie Pitt

A couple of days ago, it was a trend on social networks and on show news portals since her mother shared an image of her. The 18-year-old has shown herself just like her mother in humanitarian work. Because of this, she created her own jewelry line to donate the profits to shelters that receive victims of domestic violence. She a couple of days ago she entered the Spelman University of Atlanta.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

She is the one who constantly captures the eyes of the paparazzi since of the biological children she is the most similar to her mother. On several occasions she has shown that she has a great character and quite a strong personality. She is the one who gets along best with her father Brad Pittbut in his day to day he is dedicated to studying dance at the Millennium Dance Complex, considered one of the most prestigious academies in Los Angeles.