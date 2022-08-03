What is the release date of the new Season 4?

I don’t know if the same thing happens to you as to me, but I have a very specific defect that I’ve always had in mind: I’m incapable of enjoying the now because I always focus on what’s to come. And, why don’t you know what? That is what I am here to do now; concretely to do a review of all the data we have on when the new Season 4 of Fortnite would be released.

There are still certain possible novelties of this third season of Fortnite that could blow our minds if they came out in the coming weeks, such as the rumored new collaboration with Dragon Ball. But it is never a bad time to look to the future in the face of those news that would be even further away. So, for all this, let’s get down to business:

if we go in on the Battle Pass page of Fortnite we note that Epic Games ensures that this season will end on September 17

of we note that Epic Games ensures that this season will end on September 17 September 17 falls on a Saturday, so we have two different options: Or that Season 4 premieres that same day Or that there is a final event on September 17 followed by the typical waiting time, which would leave us with the possibility that the season premiered on September 18 ❗



Be that as it may, I remind you that there is no way to know the specific day of the start of a Season until a few hours before Epic Games announce its corresponding update in Fortnite, but I will be extremely attentive to any clue that may come to light to send it to you as soon as possible.