What is Marvel Phase 4?

With “Avengers: Endgame” the superheroic group known as The Avengers was terminated, in a plot built by Marvel through 28 films, which grossed 26.383 billion dollars worldwide. There were three phases, as this cut of stories was called in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). After the deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow, the escape of Captain America to another universe and the disappearance of Hawkeye, new promises had to come. The foundational complex no longer exists. Now, it is time for Phase Four.

For now, this new adventure in the lives of these characters will be the first that will not have an Avengers film as the end of the story. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, assured a few days ago that there will no longer be a place for The Avengers. However, that was a fallacy. At San Diego Comic-Con they already announced two projects that include the group: “Kang’s Dynasty” and “Secret Wars”, projected for 2025.

Finally, the “Fantastic Four” will arrive later. First they were going to close this adventure, but now they were included as the beginning of the Sixth Phase, projected for November 8, 2024. The first heroic family returned after the purchase of Fox, who had the rights to use them in the cinema .

There will be more airtime for the characters, something that could upset fans. Because to the movies are added the television series, developed for the Disney + platform.

“WandaVision”, starring Wanda Maximoff and Vision, began its journey in January 2021. Delays due to the pandemic and changes in plans in pursuit of other ideas delayed the projection of this new stage. It will be two years, about ten movies and another many more series will shape this new initiative whose main villain, or villains, are not yet fully defined or clear. However, the titles of the new projects make one think of the Skrulls, Kang, and Doctor Doom. Yes, some of them already appeared. The universe seems to expand and is far from exhausted in the reinvention of classic characters. There is always room for newcomers.

The company featured second and third line heroes such as Shang Chi, a karateka immersed in a fantasy world; Eternals, an alien group that came to Earth to defend its extinction; Moon Knight (or Moon Knight), a hero with multiple personalities, or Ms. Marvel, a minority teenager who, surprisingly, has an altered gene in her body and makes her the first mutant in the MCU. I mean, this will give rise to the X-Men.

The most popular characters laid the foundations for this great story where a multiverse was discovered, that is, different universes in which each one has a unique version of each of the heroes. In “Spider-Man: Far From Home” it began to materialize in the Loki series with the breaking of reality, or something similar, and materialized in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, where the former Sorcerer Supreme traveled for the different realities.

There is a Spider-Man in each of them. In the comics there is Peter Parker, the one that everyone knows; Miles Morales, the Latino arachnid; Spider-Punk, an anarchy musician or Spider-Ham, aka Peter Porker, the version of the spider pig from the Simpsons but made true.

Even with the series “What if…?” (What would happen if…?) They managed to play with more relaxed stories, where they imagined other realities such as what would happen if Captain Carter had been the first Avenger? Or if there were zombies or if Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands.

But there is also time for legacies. Actor Chris Evans does not want to continue as Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. So, there could be no lack of those who occupy those places. Sam Wilson (Falcon) is the new Captain America, Ironheart (whose series has not yet come to light) will be the technology of the group as the Man of Steel and the Widow’s sister (played by actress Florence Pugh) will take the mantle left for the deceased heroine.

The inclusion is accommodated in Marvel little by little with the plurality. Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, is Muslim, and Falcon is African-American like Ironheart. Riri Williams, the 15-year-old heroine behind that suit, is an MIT brainiac and one of the comics company’s most serious efforts for a more inclusive hero roster. In addition, her stories are geared towards a teenage audience.

One of the strong points in this period are, without a doubt, the series, which have all the financial support to turn them into good receptions by the specialized press and by viewers. Except for Ms. Marvel, who began in her first two chapters with a young and interesting proposal, which was diluted in a dense and meaningless plot.

The series allow delving into the psychology of the characters. If a movie is two hours long, in five one-hour chapters you can tell not only a normal adventure, but also meddle in the thoughts of powerful beings. Therefore, they can be more human, more empathetic and trap for weeks waiting for the continuation of the always complex plot resolutions.

the great hope

But all cannons in this great backstory point to “Secret Invasion.” In the comics, this saga told how the Skrulls, a greenish alien race with the power of shapeshifters, infiltrated the superheroes and impersonated identities to invade Earth. As expected in this cinematic vision, it would be similar. Of course, at the moment they are shooting new scenes, since in the story a powerful appearance of Russia was shown within the framework, but in the face of the attacks in Ukraine, the scriptwriters considered it appropriate to retouch those images so that they do not remain as if they were made on purpose or with an effect they don’t actually have.

The heroic world does not rest. Marvel knew how to make a great industry with its own label. He transferred the characters from his factory, who were previously in some vignettes, to cellulose and endowed them with a corporeal image and a face, with well-known and cheeky actors. But he also gave it identity, personality and a stamp. He even embraced humor, sometimes too much, to amuse and recount his adventures in a different way. It is the era of superheroes, that was clear with the fourteen years of superhero movies.

Will the new breed be able to attract old fans and excite new ones? That will tell time.