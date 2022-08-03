What happened on July 18 in the world?

The ephemeris, known as the important events that occurred on the same date, but in previous years, always They arouse particular interest among people who want to know what events, both good and unfortunate, coincided on the same day.

Below are some of the events that occurred on July 18 throughout history:

Writer Jane Austen dies

On July 18, 1817 in Winchester, United Kingdom, one of the most recognized writers in history passed away. Several of her works have been adapted for the screen, including stronger than pride and the famous pride and prejudice.

A few days ago, on July 15, 2022, to be exact, the platform of streaming Netflix premiered Persuasionanother adaptation of Austen’s play starring Dakota Johnson, who played Anastasia in fifty Shades of Gray.

On July 18, 1817, Jane Austen, British novelist, author of works such as “Pride and Prejudice”, “Persuasion” and “Emma”, died. “Without music, life would be a blank space for me” What do you think? pic.twitter.com/kAA0Plpeaj — Colombian Book Chamber (@CamLibro) July 18, 2022

Nelson Mandela is born

On a day like today in 1918, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born in Mvezo, South Africa. This man experienced and passed many tests in his fight to end ‘apartheid’ and, on the way, it was a iconic leader who left multiple lessons to the community of political and business leaders in the world.

Although he faced the challenges of apartheid and prison, Mandela improved the lives of millions of compatriots, as an activist, academic and leader; his story left many lessons for posterity.

In Venezuela we deeply admire and respect the life of Nelson Mandela, we defend his fight for justice, freedom and equity. He is a leader who will continue to guide the peoples who rebel against the supremacist power. Long live Madiba! pic.twitter.com/H6DTur6A4R – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 18, 2022

The first volume of Hitler’s book ‘My Struggle’ is published

On July 18, 1925 in Berlin, the German capital, the first edition of the book titled in German is published. mein kampf (My struggle, in Spanish). The text has autobiographical elements and ideas of the German leader.

In the work you can also read what Hitler had planned for the future of Germany. In addition, he developed what for him meant the “danger of the Jewish people”.

#A day like today but in 1925 in Germany, My Struggle (Mein Kampf, in the original language) was published, the first book written by Adolf Hitler, in which he combined autobiographical elements with the exposition of the National Socialist political ideology. pic.twitter.com/aJmStrrvbY — Paranormal Universe (@U_Paranormal) July 18, 2022

Actor Vin Diesel is born

A day like today in 1967, 55 years ago, the protagonist of ‘Fast and Furious’Vin Diesel, in Alameda County, Calif. She began her acting career in 1990 and in 2001 she rose to stardom with the aforementioned film.

During his performance in Fast and Furious He forged a great friendship with his co-star Paul Walker, who lost his life in a tragic accident. After that, Diesel named his own daughter Pauline, after his great friend. Currently, he is one of the highest grossing actors in cinema.

other events

The specialized portal Ephemerides 2.0 has listed a series of events that happened on July 18 in the world:

1610: Italian painter Michelangelo Merisi, known to the world as Caravaggio, dies. He was one of the most important artists of the Baroque.

1830: Uruguay swears its first Constitution to be proclaimed on June 28 of the same year.

1894: The first automobile race is held between Paris and Rouen, it began on July 18 and ended four days later. At that time, cars traveled at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

1898: The marriage between Marie and Pierre Curie discovered polonium in Paris, France. Contact with this element can cause premature death and genetic damage.

2019: a man in his 40s causes a fire at Kyoto Animation leaving 36 dead and 33 injured. The police managed to capture the individual and the incident was considered one of the worst massacres in the history of Japan.