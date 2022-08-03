What does Leonardo Di Caprio say in the video about ‘Don’t look up’ that everyone talks about

We know that Leonardo Di Caprio is one of the Hollywood celebrities most concerned about climate change. He has spoken several times before world leaders to raise awareness about the need to stop global warming, and has a production company that finances projects related to the climate crisis.

What we do not know is that the idea of don’t look up, the movie that is in fashion on Netflix, arises from a distant conversation with Adam McKay, the screenwriter and director of the film. “I often wondered if it would be possible to make a film that dealt with the subject from the point of view of a black comedy. We are so overwhelmed by the avalanche of information that many people look the other way the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced throughout its history: stop the climate catastrophe”.

So when Leo saw McKay’s script, he realized that it was exactly what he was looking for, and he didn’t hesitate to involve the biggest cast of stars to come together in Hollywood lately: Meryl Strepp, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothe Chalamet, Ariana Grande…

Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer LawrenceNetflix

“If I had to describe Don’t look up in a nutshell -says Di Caprio-, I would say that it is an analogy of modern culture and of our society, which shows itself incapable of listening and accepting the warnings of the scientific community. Many people look the other way when you talk about climate change, they think that it doesn’t concern them or that it will be fixed somehow, that’s why it was even more difficult to make a film about it, without directly mentioning the subject”. That’s right, in don’t look up the threat is a meteorite that is going to hit the Earth, destroying it.

The emergency posed by the film is so exaggerated that it is comical, but it is absolutely real. Scientists have been warning for decades of the need to act against climate change. According to the latest data, there would be nine years for inaction to turn climate change into irreparable damage and change forever the lives of living beings on Earth.

“It’s hard for an honest scientist to explain himself in a public setting without his message being distorted into politicization or sensationalism. That’s what happens to my character in the film,” explains Di Caprio.

To finish, Di Caprio launches a message of hope: “When the COVID came we realized that we were facing an unexpected enemy, for which we were not prepared, but we all reacted and acted together, guided by the scientific community. With climate change we should do the same: reach an agreement at a planetary level and take urgent measures now.

