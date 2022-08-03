Warner could delay the premiere of Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2

No one saw the cancellation of the launch of batgirl. The Leslie Grace-starring film was set to hit HBO Max soon. However, due to decisions within the leadership of Warner Bros Discovery, the film finally disappeared from their plans and it was decided to cancel its premiere to receive tax discounts. However, it seems that there are other DC movies whose premiere seems in danger, Shazam 2 Y Aquaman 2.

Apparently there are rumors within Warner that the studio is thinking of delaying the release of the new sequels of Shazam! Y Aquaman. At the moment the reasons are not entirely clear given that both are high-budget films and that, in principle, they meet the expectations of the ‘high-budget entertainment film’ directive. We will have to wait for the investor call this Thursday to know the answer.

If one thing is clear, it is that Warner Bros Discovery is in a time of great change. Yesterday we learned of the cancellation of batgirl and the prequel to scoob that the news of the possible closure of HBO Max has not been long in revealing. But that is not the only movement that the company would be thinking about since a delay has also been proposed for Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The sequel to Shazam had a planned premiere for the end of this year after its first scheduled premiere was brought forward to 2023. For its part, Aquaman 2 was delayed a few months ago after having set a release for the end of the year. James Wan himself explained that the delay was due to the fact that they could not reach that date due to the visual effects of the tape. If Warner finally decides to delay them, it is not entirely clear when they would finally arrive, although it is rumored that Shazam 2 would move to February 2023 and Aquaman 2 to December 2023. Also note the scheduled release of Flash for June 2023, although Warners does not quite know what to do with the film after the Ezra Miller scandals.

Once again, despite the attempts of the creators, the DC Universe is between problem and problem. Cancellations, problems with the actors, reboots, delays… the DCEU does not seem to raise its head. Perhaps with the leadership of the new CEO of Warner, he can already find his way, although taking batgirl ahead that is not entirely clear. We will have to wait to learn more about the company’s movements with one of its strongest IPs.

Well, reader, what do you think about Warner ending up delaying the premiere of Shazam 2 Y Aquaman 2? Let us know in the comments.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods for now it has a release scheduled for December 21, 2022. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Djimoun Hounsou, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is planned for release on March 17, 2023. The film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Randall Park, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman.

