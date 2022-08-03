Wanda Nara joined the Barbiecore trend and posed in pink mode

Wanda Nara continues to join the latest fashion trends.

One of the most recent is Barbiecore, which involves looking like the famous Barbie doll.

As several celebrities have already been doing, Zaira Nara’s sister did not want to be left behind.

Just arrived in Argentina and facing rumors of crisis with Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara left everything bad behind and put herself in the skin of a doll.

In a sheath dress below the knees in pink and super blonde hair with extensions, the businesswoman posed in a photo studio with a gray background.

The makeup, the earrings and the sandals were of course pink too.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling and margot robbie They will star in the movie Barbie that will be released next year.

However, some images of the actors have already come to light. in the best Barbiecore style.

Ryan Gosling a la Ken.

Ryan Gosling’s photo was an image released by Warner Bross where Gosling can be seen smiling at the camera with his hair dyed blonde to get in tune with his role. The actor appears shirtless and wearing a jean jacket that reveals his abs.

Weeks earlier, Warner released the first image from the film that Gerwig co-wrote with his partner, Noah Baumbach. In it you could see margot robbie sitting in a pink convertible car and smiling for the camera. Her blonde hair and outfits gave the perfect profile of the famous doll.

Margot Robbie in Barbie style.