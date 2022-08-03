VMAS 2022: full list of nominees and how to vote for BTS, Lisa and Stray Kids

The ceremony of VMAS 2022 They already have an official date, which will take place on Sunday, August 28. To liven up the wait, the organizers of the event presented the complete list of nomineesas well as the categories where fans can vote by your favorite artists. At Sónica.mx, we share with you step by step how to cast your vote in the awards.

All music lovers, regardless of their preferred genre, will be able to vote the awards because there are categories dedicated to kpop, rock, R&B, pop and, in addition, they will choose the featured artist of the year, as well as the most outstanding collaboration of this time. In the Korean Pop category, you’ll find BTS, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and more vying for the award.

How to vote for the VMAS 2022 nominees?

In addition to announcing the date on which the winners of the VMAS 2022the organizers announced that fans can now vote on your web page. To give your vote to BTS, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stray Kids, as well as your other artists nomineesyou must follow the following steps:

Go to vote.mtv.com or this LINK.

Sign in with your Google account, Twitter or email when entering your vote.

You will be able to vote 20 times in the categories, so your votes can be distributed among your favorite artists or given to one artist in each category.

When you finish giving your votes to your artists, click the “Submit Votes” button to have them counted.

Take into account that your ballot of the awards it locks once sent, but you can go back to vote every day when it is unlocked.

2022 VMAS Nominees List

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Woman Way

2 Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug

Shivers – Ed Sheeran

As it was – Harry Styles

Industry baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Brutal – Olivia Rodrigo

All Too Well – Taylor Swift

‘Artist of the Year’

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

‘Song of the Year’

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

‘Best New Artist’

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

‘PUSH Performance of the Year’

Griff – “One Night”

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

Nessa Barrett – “Hope ur miserable until ur dead”

Seventeen – “Rock With You”

Mae Muller – “Better Days”

Gayle – “abcdefu”

Shenseea – “R u That”

Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

Doechii – “Persuasive”

‘Best Collaboration’

Way 2 Sexy

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

INDUSTRY BABY

Sweetest Pie

One Right Now

FAME

STAY

‘Best Pop’

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

‘Best Hip-Hop’

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock’

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

‘Best Alternative’

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

‘Best Latin’

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Titi Asked Me”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

‘Best R&B’

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

‘Best K-pop’

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “CRAZY”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

‘Video For Good’

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

‘Best Longform Video’

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

‘Best Metaverse Performance’

BLACKPINK -The Virtual

BTS-Minecraft

Charlie XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience

Remember that this list of nominees of the VMAs 2022 it only covers the categories that fans will be able to vote through the official website of the awards. Tell us, who are the artists you will vote for in this edition? Share your answer with us on our Facebook account.