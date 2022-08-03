Viral: Katy Perry is caught in a club throwing slices of pizza? (VIDEO)

Without a doubt, one of the most recognized singers in the world for her great musical talent is nothing more and nothing less than Katy Perrybut also one of the most extroverted celebrities, since on different occasions she has starred in unexpected moments in various musical events that have become viral on social networks.

Now the interpreter of “fire work” He returned to attract the attention of thousands of fans after he was captured in a club in Las Vegas throwing slices of pizza towards the public, this while she was on stage with the DJ.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @katyperry_fans80where the American can be seen throwing the slices with everything and a plate, however in the first attempt she could not throw it with enough force and ended up on the floor.

Katy Perry did not give up and tried again, although this time without the plate. To her good luck, the slice arrived at the place where the public was dying of joy at what was happening.

At all times Katy He was happy with his fans, as well as never stopping dancing and smiling while throwing the pizza slices.

It is not the first time that the singer has gone viral for this type of thing, because a few months ago she appeared on a television show dressed as the Little Mermaid.

FM

