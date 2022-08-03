Vip on vacation, Justin Bieber in Florence

A cultural visit, a candlelit dinner in a small restaurant and a homemade ice cream to cool off in the heat. The Canadian pop star and his famous wife have allowed themselves a few days as normal tourists, or almost

These are busy days for fans of Justin Bieber who are taking advantage of the Canadian pop star's stay in Italy to go wild in the hunt for their favorite on the streets of center of Florence. The singer-songwriter, who performed on July 31st for the expected live scheduled within the Lucca Summer Festival, stayed in Italy for a few days to relax in the company of his wife Hailey Baldwin. The super-vip couple has been spotted in the streets of the Tuscan capital on several occasions but, apparently, no fan has been able to approach her for a souvenir selfie or an autograph.

Justin Bieber in concert in Lucca: the pop star is back (stronger) The stages of the Florentine mini-vacation of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are those of two ordinary tourists who are looking for beauty, good food and relaxation. If for the first two voices the couple was largely satisfied, the discourse regarding tranquility is different, since the singer and the model were the special observers of the fans who have not lost sight of them for a moment in the last two days. . The spouses were spotted at Accademia Galleriesboth enraptured by the pictorial and sculptural wonders of Botticelli, Andrea del Sarto, Ghirlandaio, which they admired while holding each other. The two lovers then indulged in one candle light dinner to the La Giostra restaurant, in the heart of the city. Both visits were documented by photos taken by fans and appeared on social media that depict them walking around in a crowd of tourists.

Justin Bieber with paralyzed face: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome”. VIDEO Also on social media, the report of a new stop by Justin Bieber and his wife still in the center at one has appeared local ice cream shop. Even this release, as you can imagine, was an opportunity for fans to take pictures of the two VIPs who were around for a few minutes with the escorting two bodyguards. Little privacy, therefore, for the beloved overseas stars who, together, boast an audience of several hundred followers. Bieber, in particular, was greeted with great enthusiasm by admirers of him who in recent months have been apprehensive about his health conditions which have required the suspension of the world tour Justice World Tour. Last June, the singer told fans that he had to stop his concerts due to a partial facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a consequence of a Herpes Zoster virus infection.

