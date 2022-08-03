Valentino to Present Pink PP Fall Campaign Led by Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton

Valentino will unveil its Fall Pink PP campaign headlined by Zendaya and Sir Lewis Hamilton next week.

MILAN — Valentino will unveil its Pink PP Fall 2022 ad campaign next week, spearheaded by two international talents and house friends: Zendaya and Sir Lewis Hamilton, both dressed in pink and photographed posing in a full pink ensemble.

“A color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, a color to sum up everything I love about fashion and everything I choose to represent: liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a strong symbol of equality and love”. said creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The designer reduced the palette to a single shade, identifying it as the color of love, community, energy, and freedom. “The idea of ​​Pink as a barrier breaker was born a long time ago. With my work I must be able to express and share my values ​​through a single image and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to a color”, Piccioli explained. “As a consequence, it was almost natural for me to search for (and find) something that could encompass the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis for PINK PP for the same reason I created this color, beautiful souls who use their voice and talent to unify, integrate, build.”.

Valentino was historically associated with the color red, but for fall 2022 the house hue has been a deep magenta pink PP, a new Pantone color conceived by Piccioli. It has become a recognizable sign of the brand’s identity, and at Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome last month, guests from Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose to Florence Pugh and Ashley Park wore dresses of the color magenta. of Piccioli.

Valentino will also release a video featuring Zendaya, once again from “Euphoria” cinematographer Marcell Rév, in connection with the Valentino Rendez-Vous campaign. He will have a sofa in the middle of the studio in a dream setting, and a soundtrack by Yazoo and “Only You”.