Understanding the conflict between Kanye West and Billie Eilish!

Kanye West wants Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott, and threatens not to participate in the new edition of the Coachella music festival.

Guardian reports that during a presentation in Atlanta, billie eilish he stopped his concert after seeing that a fan was having trouble breathing, and until he received medical attention he continued the show and mentioned: “I will wait for people to be well to continue”.

After this moment, various media compared this news with what happened in November 2021 at the music festival astro world in Houston, Texas, where while the rapper Travis Scott a concert was being given, part of the audience made up of 50,000 people began to push towards the stage, which caused a chaos where many people struggled to breathe and ended with the death of 10 peoplethe hospitalization of 25, and another 300 required medical attention for minor injuries.

What did Kanye West say?

After the above, the composer kanye-west also took these comments from billie eilish as a reference to what happened in the presentation of Travis Scottand through Instagram asked the famous singer to apologize to Scottthreatening that if he doesn’t, he won’t perform at the music festival Coachellawhich will take place in California during April:

“Billie we would love for you to apologize to Travis and the families of those who lost loved ones, no one intended for this to happen. Travis had no idea what was going on while he was on stage, and I’m sure he’s very hurt by what happened. He’ll be with me at Coachella, but I won’t show up there if you don’t apologize.“.

Having said that, billie eilish only answered to kanye-west mentioning: “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.”

What has happened to the investigation?

On the other hand, currently Travis Scott He continues to make live presentations, and in the face of the 140 lawsuits he faces under the argument of negligence, he has denied knowing that the fans were being injured during his presentation, for which he has disclaimed any responsibility for the deaths.

Among the legal accusations is a massive lawsuit that was filed by more than 1,500 people who attended the concert, and according to a Washington Post analysis attempts by some members of the crowd to sound the alarm were drowned out by the music. of Travis Scott.

Both the aforementioned singer and the organizers of the event continue to be the focus of the investigation by the police, but there is still no ruling.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think of Kanye West’s words?