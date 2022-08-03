UNAM virtual course to master Excel, totally FREE With certificate! – Teach me about Science

In recent years, the Microsoft Excel tool has reached a very high level of usefulness, to the point that it is a requirement to know how to master it perfectly in almost all existing jobs.

For this reason, the highest house of studies UNAM, through the Coordination of the Open University and Distance Education (CUAED) and thanks to the work of Engineer Jonathan Martínez Razo, has launched the virtual course with a certificate “Microsoft Office Excel Basic Tools” which is hosted on the Aprendo+ platform.

The course allows you to learn the basic elements that integrate Excel functions, and aims to learn how to use spreadsheets and functions, graphics to organize and plan activities, among many other tools, in addition to making available resources such as videos and images. that make teaching more dynamic.

The virtual course lasts 30 hours and is made up of seven units, which are broken down as follows:

Unit 1: Getting started with Excel.

Unit 2: Work environment and basic concepts;

Title bar,

Ribbon or band of options

Scrollbar

Formula bar.

Unit 3: Administration and management of books, sheets and cells.

Unit 4: Autocomplete.

Unit 5: Basic formulas and functions.

sum function

average function

fashion function.

Unit 6: Graphics

Unit 7: Impression.

How can you enter the platform?

To register you must register in advance. On the platform you will find a catalog with all the available courses, so you must do a search with the word «Excel» to display the course.

Link to the course: you can register by entering the course “Microsoft Office Excel Basic Tools”