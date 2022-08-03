U2 and George Clooney will be awarded by the Kennedy Center

EFE

WASHINGTON.- Actor George Clooney and the band U2 will receive this year the prestigious award from the Kennedy Center in Washington, which recognizes the artists who have most enriched the culture of the United States, the institution announced Thursday through a statement.

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky, I never could have imagined that one day I would be the one sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned at the same time as the rest of these amazing artists is an honor,” he said. actor after learning that he will be one of the winners at the media gala to be held on December 4.

The prestigious Kennedy Center Awards, which are awarded annually by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since 1978, recognize the artists who “have most enriched the culture of the United States” and their gala, which is broadcast on television, traditionally attends President.

After then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) avoided attending throughout his term, the current president, Joe Biden, resumed the tradition of attending the ceremony last December, which is held at the iconic Kennedy Center Opera House.

Along with the American actor and the Irish group led by Bono, contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant will be honored; legendary soul, gospel, R&B, and pop singer Gladys Knight; and Cuban-American composer, director, and educator Tania León.

“In December 1980 we made our first trip across the Atlantic to America (…) We had big dreams then, fueled in part by the belief that the United States smiles on Ireland (…) It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, its artists and culture,” declared the members of the group formed by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr.

The center’s president, Deborah F. Rutter, noted that for nearly half a century the Kennedy Center Honors “have represented the best of America’s creative culture” and the awards, popularly known as “The Honors,” recognize “not just a performance, album or film, but rather value the accumulated work and influence of an artist over many decades.”

This year’s selected honorees were chosen based on the recommendation of the Center’s Special Honors Advisory Committee, which is chaired by David Bohnett and includes previous winners and artists such as actress Julie Andrews, singer Gloria Estefan and songwriter Lionel Richie. .

