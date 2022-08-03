Two songs from Johnny Depp’s new album are inspired by Amber Heard’s trial

Dafter trial for defamation, Johnny Depp recorded a new album with jeff beck which includes new songs about his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The good friends beck and depp collaborated on the new album after Beck unexpectedly invite Depp to join him on his recent UK tour.

After his libel trial against his ex-wife Heard, the actor toured with British musician Beckwith whom he co-wrote two songs for the upcoming album titled 18.

In one of the songs, you can hear Depp singing: “I think you said enough for one bloody night.”

This is A Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, the album’s lead single, was reportedly written by Depp. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year-old itch…If I had a dime, it wouldn’t come to your hand,” he sings on another track, called Sad Motherf**kin’ Parade.

The two have previously collaborated on music; in 2020, they released a version of “Isolation” by John Lennon. They also performed covers of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, The Everly Brothers’ Let It Be Me, Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing and Killing Joke’s The Death and Resurrection Show.

The lyrics of the songs have caused problems with fans of Amber Heard and they have been very vocal about it on social media, attacking the actor for trying to cash in on such a sensitive matter. The point is that Depp He never recognizes Heard directly or by name, so it’s all speculation.