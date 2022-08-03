Tom Hanks visits another typewriter enthusiast

He had no hope of receiving an answer. However, she soon found in her mailbox a missive from Tom Hanks, also typed, how could it be otherwise. To his astonishment, the actor promised that he would visit him during his next trip to the area. Finally, the protagonist of Forrest Gump he has kept his promise.

“He hung out at the house for a bit, met the family, petted the dogs and chatted with us before we headed to the store to explore the mountain of machines lurking there,” Jackson posted on Instagram. “There we talked, looked at the typewriters, tried a few, and had a lot of fun! He really is the nicest guy in Hollywood!” The visit began with a 20-minute meeting in Jackson’s living room, where Tom Hanks had a friendly chat with Jackson, Jackson’s wife, Kimberly, and his 15-year-old son, Aidan.

Hanks spent much of that time asking Jackson’s wife and son about their lives. In the establishment, called Nashville Typewriter, the interpreter bought two typewriters from Jackson, which he began to collect and sell. manual typewriters Five years ago. The movie star paid the asking price for both machines with a check, which Jackson plans to frame after electronically depositing it. “He told me, ‘I’m a rich and famous movie star, so don’t undercharge me,'” Jackson explains.

Tom Hanks visits Nashville up to three times a year because his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, regularly collaborates with Nashville songwriters and producers. Tom Hanks left with the promise that he would return to the Jackson store the next time he was in town. Jackson is excited about the visit, explaining that he and the actor texted each other several times on Wednesday. “I have Tom Hanks on my phone now!” Jackson said. “Like we’re friends. That’s amazing.”