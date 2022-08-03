Tom Cruise King Midas – Lights of the Century

Currently, there is no actor with more power, and higher salary, than the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick.

STAFF / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- At 60 years old, Tom Cruise is the king of cinema.

Currently, there is no actor with more power, and higher salary, than the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick.

According to a study by Variety, a magazine considered the bible of Hollywood, Cruise earned at least 100 million dollars for the action and aviation film.

“Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise, and maybe Dwayne JohnsonThey justify their salaries,” a studio executive told the media.

The analysis also clarifies that, in general, at the moment those who pay the most are the streaming platforms. Caught up in a war for subscribers, they broke the $20 million ceiling that, for decades, was the film salary of A-list stars.

Apple TV + is the one that pays the most. It will give $35 million to Will Smith for the slave thriller Emancipation and $30 million to Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt, each for the crime drama The Flower Moon Killers and a Formula 1 movie in development, respectively. .

The rise in pay caused by the platforms stirred up the hornet’s nest, mentions Variety.

Lately, stars working for traditional studios are demanding more money than usual. Such is the case of Dwayne Johnson, who asked for 22.5 million to play DC’s antihero Black Adam.

Costner and Ali dominate on TV

Starring in Yellowstone, the most popular series in the United States, has its revenue.

Neo-western star Kevin Costner is the highest-paid actor on TV today, earning $1.3 million per episode, according to Variety.

He shares the top with Mahershala Ali, who will lead The Plot, a thriller about literary robberies.

At the moment there are few actors who belong to the club of the million per chapter.

The small screen, says a study of the medium, began to disbelieve the great stars for a long time and made the stories their true stars.

It may interest you: Grupo Firme tour sold more than Justin Bieber