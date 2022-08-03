Tom Cruise and Top Gun boost sales of aviator sunglasses

Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the 1986 blockbuster that literally launched Tom Cruise to the troposphere, it is hitting every milestone of success, even beyond wowing critics and exceeding fan expectations.

The 2022 sequel has grossed an impressive $1.2 billion worldwide (no doubt this has benefited the pocketbook of Tom Cruise), becoming Paramount’s biggest world premiere and… Rekindling the public’s fervent interest in aviator glasses?

Tom Cruise’s favorite accessory

How to forget the characteristic Maverick glasses? Courtesy

According to Bloomberg, sales of the classic ray ban rb3025 glasses —which the lieutenant wears Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) in top gun— have increased greatly since the new film hit theaters, repeating the scenario that followed the premiere of the top gun original in 1986. It is said that the release at that time also increased the sales of aviator glasses almost 40% during the seven months after its launch.

And certainly, of all the covetable elements of top gun (flight suits, gleaming abs, the ability to fly a plane), getting a pair of goggles similar, if not nearly identical, to the ones he wears Tom Cruise in the movies, it’s the most affordable. And yes, we must specify “almost identical”, because the pair that Cruise wears is particular and very characteristic.

“Tom is very demanding,” said the costume designer of Top Gun: MaverickMarlene Stewart, to TheDailyBeast in June, “We had many, many tests for the glasses. They are the classics Aviator Ray-Ban... when we had a test with Tom, we knew of course that the aviator glasses they would be on board. That was never in doubt.” (Tom Cruisewho also produced the film, was very picky about many other aspects of its production, from its intense aerobatics to its military precision).

Style has also been the personal hallmark of Tom Cruise during the last decades. Last weekend, the actor met with the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows aerobatic team in Gloucestershire, England, and all of them were — unsurprisingly — wearing aviator glasses.

Article originally published in GQ US.