Rotten Tomatoes is a website specialized in film and TV criticism, where the last Thor movie, “Love and Thunder”, achieved a painful record, becoming the worst film in the “God of Thunder” saga. With 66% positive reviews, the production directed by Taika Waititi is the second worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), behind Eternals.

In that sense, the director of the film, Taika Waititi, directed the best and worst production of the Marvel superhero, according to the qualifications of the movie critics page.

The negative record of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Of course, the aforementioned tape has a technical tie with “Thor: The Dark World” (also with 66%). But this last one has only 285 professional critics, reason why it relegated to the “Love and Thunder” in last place.

Of the saga of the hero played by the Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth, the best evaluated on Rotten Tomatoes is “Thor: Ragnarok”, also directed by Waititi, which has 93% positive approvals.

Finally, the production that also has the participation of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, is the second worst evaluated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), only surpassed by Eternals.

How has the movie been at the box office?

According to the specialized site, Box Office Mojo, the box office of the latest Thor movie, accumulates more than 665 million dollars in total earnings worldwide. Meanwhile, 303 million correspond to the United States market.

Meanwhile, in Chile, the latest film of the “God of Thunder” has almost 4.7 million dollars. It should be remembered that this film premiered on July 8 on national soil and worldwide.