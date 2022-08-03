‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, behind the scenes: This is how Marvel actors spend it when they are not recording

On screen, all Marvel movies are pure spectacle and entertainment. We are used to seeing superheroes fly between buildings, face indestructible villains, travel between planets… But, what is day-to-day like on the set? The truth is that for veteran superpower stars like Chris Hemsworth, the recording of the UCM tapes is a job like any other. A very funny one, yes.

That’s what they seem to say behind the scenes pictures of Thor: Love and Thunder, the last film in the saga Thor starring Hemsworth under the orders of Taika Waititi, the same one who turned the God of Thunder into the best comic character with Thor: Ragnarök. Among her companions, Tessa Thompson repeats as Valkyrie and the great Natalie Portman returns to give life to Jane Foster once again. That good chemistry and humor that they transmit in the scenes is because in real life they also get along very well..

Keep in mind that to shoot a blockbuster of the stature of Thor: Love and Thunder they spend a lot, a lot of time on set. The actors can spend more than 12 and 13 hours a day together to carry out the story and if they manage to create their little family, everything is easier. As the images that you can see under this text tell us, the shoot became their new home for a few months and even their own families came to spend time there.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the most familiar Marvel movie: The cameos of the children of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

This is the case of Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and even Chris Hemsworth himself. All of them shared the experience with their children and, in fact, convinced them to have a role in the film. “It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Kevin McCarthy, “Taika and her kids are in it. Christian Bale’s kids are in it. Natalie… her kids are in it too. That’s my daughter, too. She plays the character of Love.”

If you want to imagine a little what the magic of a Marvel filming is like, here are several behind-the-scenes images of Thor: Love and Thunder.