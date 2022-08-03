‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, behind the scenes: This is how Marvel actors spend it when they are not recording
The latest Marvel movie released is pure comedy and humor, something that is not only a thing of the big screen. The shoot was as much fun as it sounds.
On screen, all Marvel movies are pure spectacle and entertainment. We are used to seeing superheroes fly between buildings, face indestructible villains, travel between planets… But, what is day-to-day like on the set? The truth is that for veteran superpower stars like Chris Hemsworth, the recording of the UCM tapes is a job like any other. A very funny one, yes.
That’s what they seem to say behind the scenes pictures of Thor: Love and Thunder, the last film in the saga Thor starring Hemsworth under the orders of Taika Waititi, the same one who turned the God of Thunder into the best comic character with Thor: Ragnarök. Among her companions, Tessa Thompson repeats as Valkyrie and the great Natalie Portman returns to give life to Jane Foster once again. That good chemistry and humor that they transmit in the scenes is because in real life they also get along very well..
Keep in mind that to shoot a blockbuster of the stature of Thor: Love and Thunder they spend a lot, a lot of time on set. The actors can spend more than 12 and 13 hours a day together to carry out the story and if they manage to create their little family, everything is easier. As the images that you can see under this text tell us, the shoot became their new home for a few months and even their own families came to spend time there.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the most familiar Marvel movie: The cameos of the children of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman
This is the case of Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and even Chris Hemsworth himself. All of them shared the experience with their children and, in fact, convinced them to have a role in the film. “It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Kevin McCarthy, “Taika and her kids are in it. Christian Bale’s kids are in it. Natalie… her kids are in it too. That’s my daughter, too. She plays the character of Love.”
If you want to imagine a little what the magic of a Marvel filming is like, here are several behind-the-scenes images of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Do you notice something different?
Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale needed a little help for the trickier scenes. Here’s a look at his stunt doubles, who, in Hemsworth’s own words, worked tirelessly and pulled off difficult sequences.
Makeover
During the opening moments of the film, Thor has the physique that we left him with after the events of Infinity War. It seems that the actor enjoyed the change from scene to scene.
There are loves that kill
Those who have had the pleasure of working with Chris Hemsworth may have experienced first-hand his famous move: the nutcracker.
between interviews
The stage of promoting a movie can be really exhausting, but everything goes better if you do it with friends.
A perfect couple
The duo formed by Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth is synonymous with success. The films they have made together have a lot of chemistry, something that is not surprising seeing how well they get along behind the cameras.
the winning trio
What if we add Matt Damon to the mix? Just a shoot like the one in Thor: Love and Thunder could have a star of the stature of Damon to shoot a few minutes.
Waititi’s assistant
Behind a director there is always a great assistant. “You will regret realizing you are overqualified for this job and deserve better treatment,” Waititi writes to Neil Sharma on Instagram.
The wig challenge
Putting on a wig may seem like an easy task, but making it look 100% authentic is not. Taika Waititi shared this image to confess that it took them too long to get the hairline just right.
an intense look
The noble art of looking at the camera intensely, whether you are Thor himself or have a face full of motion capture dots.
growing up on set
Chris Hemsworth shared the comparison of how his daughter has grown on the set of Thor. On the left, an image of his daughter on the set of Thorback in 2010. On the right, on the bottom, Love and Thunder.
among fans
That’s how well Natalie Portman was received at the film’s UK premiere.
Preparing Zeus
Everything has to be ready to represent Zeus himself on screen. And there is no one better than Russell Crowe.
From the other side
What do the epic scenes look like from the other side? Well, something like that. Seen from behind the scenes, the meeting between Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Thor does not seem so emotional.
Lady Sif, the return
Jamie Alexander shared this image of her return as Lady Sif, with her body covered in snow on the verge of freezing.
Everybody needs a break
Directing the fourth installment of the Thor saga can be very tiring and here is the proof. Taika Waititi fell asleep in the chair and Russell Crowe had the detail of putting the mask on him.