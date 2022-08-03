This is what Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian said about opening their OnlyFans accounts

OnlyFans is a platform that seems to be more and more tempting for many celebrities nowadays. This time, Megan Fox and her friend Kourtney Kardashian hinted at being the next to enter this market through an account shared on social networks.

All this speculation came after Megan Fox uploaded on her Instagram account some sensual photos that were taken behind the scenes of a SKIMS session in 2021, which she shared with Kourtney Kardashian, where both are shown wearing dark lingerie , in suggestive poses and where, above all, the great friendship and trust they have is noticeable.

But, beyond showing a little skin, they suggested that they could be thinking of creating an OnlyFans account together, a possibility that all their followers welcomed with open arms.

In the footer of her post on Instagram, Megan Fox highlighted:

“BTS from my SKIMS shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?

The comments from the fans of both were immediate, many people supported the initiative and even indicated that they hoped it would be true to subscribe.

After a bit of a stir in the comments, Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, appeared commenting: “We are so cute”, however, she did not deny, nor did she accept the proposal to have an OnlyFans together, which increased the bets between her followers.

The friendship between Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney’s current partner and husband, Travis Barker, and Megan’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have been good friends for several years, so the girls met through them and have become very good friends. In fact, Megan and MGK were present at the intimate wedding of the couple known as “Kravis” last May, in Italy.

Regarding the SKIMS campaign where the two collaborated together, Megan Fox stated: “I love that SKIMS understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun photographing ourselves together.”

In an interview with Glamor magazine, Megan opened up about her friendship with Kourtney, sharing stories about their double dates. “We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that, but we don’t go on picnics or road trips.”

However, despite this close friendship, both couples seem to not have as much time on their hands to hang out as they would like. “We don’t have a lot of double dates,” Megan Fox said, “I mean, between all of us, there’s like 900 kids!”

