This is what Kim Kardashian looked like when she was 15 and not famous

kim kardashian It is already a registered trademark and one of the most famous and recognized celebrities in all parts of the world. The socialite managed to make her name synonymous with trend, which is why she became the favorite of all the big fashion companies on the planet.

However, he does not stop generating controversy with each of his choices. The same thing happened in the celebration of the last MET Gala, when he caused a real scandal after wearing an iconic dress that he also wore some time ago. Marilyn Monroe. What struck the most about the event was the irreparable damage it caused to the garment and the controversial diet it had to do in order to enter it.

Kim’s photo at age 15 in Europe.

But the truth is that the fame of kim kardashian has been harvesting since the beginning of the 2000s, when she began to appear on the covers of the most important magazines next to her friend paris hilton. In addition, she had become a regular figure in the reality show that starred the heiress of the hotel empire and Nicole Richie, The Simple Lifewhich aired between 2003 and 2007.

Without a doubt, 2007 was his great media explosion, after the premiere of the reality show that he shared with his own family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In this way, both Kim and the rest of her sisters and her controversial parents gained popularity.

But everything has its origin in part in the diffusion of a film for adults that was released that same year but that had been recorded in 2002, in which it is shown kim kardashian having intimate relations with who at that time was his partner, the musician Ray-J.

Despite her mediatic beginnings, the entire family of the businesswoman managed to consolidate an important career in the industry and become one of the most popular clans in the world, reaping millions and making their names clothing, cosmetic and entertainment brands.

Kim in full adolescence.

Recently, some photographs were released showing what he looked like kim kardashian when I was only 15 years old, more than 25 years ago. It was she herself who had shared her postcards some time ago, dating from a trip to Europe that she had made with her friends.