This Is What Eiza Gonzalez Loves About Jason Momoa – Movie News

Eiza González and Jason Momoa were seen taking a motorcycle ride last Wednesday.

A couple of months ago, the protagonist of Aquaman, Jason Momoa, became a trend in social networks after images of the actor circulated with the Mexican actress Eiza González. Although it was rumored that the celebrities had separated, last Wednesday they were seen together taking a motorcycle ride.

It seems that the relationship between the actors began last April, since Jason Momoa attended the premiere of Ambulance, a film starring Eiza González. A month later, international media reported on their courtship. “They’re leaving her. He cares about her,” he told her. People a source close to the couple.

It had been rumored that the couple broke up.



Last Wednesday, Momoa and González were seen taking a ride on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California. It was a matter of time to see the couple at full speed, as it is his favorite pastime. He has even made a Harley with his own hands. “There’s an attraction there. Eiza really likes him. He’s a fun guy. They keep in touch and see each other when they can.”a source told People.

They both have very busy careers. They hang out when they are in the same city. It is not serious, nor a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now

Earlier this month, Momoa and González were spotted leaving the same venue in London, but separately and a few minutes apart. Regarding the news, a source told People: “Jason is a great guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She’s also super focused on her career and has no intention of complicating things. She’s where she wants to be right now and she’s very happy about it.”he added.

Jason Momoa confirms Ben Affleck’s return in ‘Aquaman 2’

Last January, Momoa and his ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet, announced through a statement that they were separating, almost five years after getting married. “The love between us continues, evolving into the ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be”the statement said.

Jason Momoa has been working on the new DC movie, Aquaman 2, which will hit theaters next year. Lfirst installment of Aquaman it showed Arthur attempting to reclaim his destiny as the King of Atlantis. In the sequel, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.

For her part, Eiza González recently joined the cast of Extrapolations, an Apple TV+ series about the climate crisis starring Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Marion Cotillard. In addition, it was confirmed for the Netflix series Three-Body Problemalong with Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, John Bradley and Liam Cunningham.