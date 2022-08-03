This is how Keanu Reeves loves Alexandra Grant | PHOTOS

Keanu Reeves is not only one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, but one of the most coveted hearts in show business.

It has taken time for him to digest the tragedy that he experienced next to the actress Jennifer Syme, with whom he was expecting a daughter, Ava. Unfortunately, a month before the birth, the little girl died while still in her mother’s womb. Reeves and Syme tried to get over the loss, but both decided it would be best to end their relationship. Soon after, Syme died in a car accident, shocking her former partner.

In 2011 Keanu met illustrator Alexandra Grant, when they both worked on the book ‘Ode to Happiness’. From there the two began a good friendship, but it was not until three years ago that the couple confirmed their courtship.

The occasion was on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 in the city of Los Angeles, where Keanu and Alexandra appeared holding hands. What really sparked controversy and surprises from the cameras was the natural look of the artist, who proudly wore her gray hair. The press did not hesitate to point out her physical resemblance to actress Helen Mirren, and it was even said that she appeared to be older than her boyfriend (when in fact she is nine years younger than him!)

Regardless of the criticism, the couple has proven to be very secretive about their relationship. What is certain, and can be seen from afar, is that the illustrator is the woman who has restored happiness to the protagonist of The Matrix.

Although a few months ago the cameras captured Reeves spending the afternoon in a West Hollywood jewelry store, Alexandra manages to dodge the questions that have been asked about a possible marriage with the actor. In addition, she has hinted that she is appalled by the massive invasion of privacy she has faced since her and Reeves’ courtship became known.

For his part, Keanu proves to be a gentleman when he is by her side, especially when he goes shopping with her and carries her bags, further proof that the love between the two is stronger than ever.

The couple recently attended the 2022 MOCA Gala, where they made their first public appearance after a two-year absence. Keanu posed for the cameras happily holding Alexandra’s hand, and later surprised everyone with a gesture he rarely shows: a huge, dazzling smile.

On the occasions that Keanu and Alexandra have been seen walking around New York City, they both look very smiling and their real naturalness stands out. This should come as no surprise, as Reeves is known for his great sensitivity and generosity.