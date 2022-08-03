This is how Jennifer Aniston manages to lose weight

There are those who say that Jennifer Aniston keeps the secret of eternal youth. At 53 years old, she has perfect hair, fresh skin and a 20-year-old figure. It is no secret to anyone that the protagonist of the iconic series ‘Friends’ maintains a strict diet. But today we reveal the secret with which she manages to lose weight. The actress has developed the 15-15-15 workout that is simple, does not require devices or machines, is available to anyone and can be practiced by everyone since it has no medical contraindications.

The key to the silhouette of the actress of the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ is based on a lifestyle with a very healthy diet and a strict exercise routine. The actress is a fan of yoga, pilates and cardio exercises. However, after spending a year injured, Jennifer Aniston developed a method that allows her to exchange routines every 15 minutes to exercise all the muscles of the body.

“I had an injury last fall and could only do Pilates (…) I missed the sweat that comes when you give it your all in training. I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is 15 minutes of spinning, elliptical and running , so I distribute 45 minutes of cardio in a varied way, ”explained the actress in an interview for InStyle. Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 method consists of exercising in 15-minute intervals. For example, we do 15 minutes of walking, then we jump rope for 5 minutes and we can finish with 15 minutes of cycling. Changes in heart rate and speed cause greater caloric wear. On average, a person can burn up to 150 calories in 15 minutes of high-impact exercise. It is estimated that with the training method of the protagonist of ‘Criminals at sea’, they can burn up to 600 calories with a 45-minute workout.

With this method, Jennifer Aniston manages to lose weight, stay in shape and show off a perfect figure. The interesting thing is that it is a very versatile way of training that can be adapted to the needs of each person. Since it is not mandatory to train 15-15-15 often. That is, the exercise can be divided into interval blocks of time. If you don’t have 45 minutes at a time to train, you can do a 15-minute routine in the morning, another 15 minutes at noon, and another 15 minutes at night. Completing the routine for 45 minutes in total, throughout the day will not affect the result.

Brad Pitt’s ex looks great at 53 years old. Not only does she maintain a successful career, but she has managed to maintain a firm body, perfect skin, a wrinkle-free face, shiny hair and unmatched charisma. Her beauty responds to constant physical work, a strict diet that includes many vegetables and a daily smoothie with collagen. But Jennifer Aniston has also managed to maintain an inner beauty that makes her authentic and allows her to shine on every stage. It is not enough just to cultivate the body, it is also necessary to cultivate the soul and intelligence to look as great as the actress.