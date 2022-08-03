this is how Gattlin Griffith looks like the boy who played the son of Angelina Jolie – Metro World News

Changeling is an American film known in Latin America as “The substitute” Directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Angelina Jolie and John Malkovich in 2008, is based on a real-life event that occurred in the 1920s about the Wineville chicken coop murders.

The murders that occurred in the 1920s took place in the United States specifically in Los Angeles. These included the disappearance and exchange of children living at the time. The horrible event lasted two years between 1926 and 1928.

The missing children who inspired the story of Changeling I know they called; Walter Collins, Lewis Winslow, and Nelson Winslow.

Gattlin Griffith

The 23-year-old American actor, Gattlin Griffith He has participated in television series such as Criminal Minds Y Supernatural to name a few. Griffith made his big screen debut alongside Angelina Jolie in Changeling in 2008.

He has also worked in film productions such as The board Y under the bed, this last one where I play the brother of Johnny Weston in a leading role. During his time in the cinema he has been under the direction of the Spanish director and screenwriter louis berdejo in The New Daughter Interpreting Sam James, the younger brother of Louisa (Ivana Baquero) and son of writer John James (Kevin Costner).

Other audiovisual projects in which he has worked are Green Lantern, the film adaptation of one of the most famous COMICS in the DC industry where I play Hal Jordan when I was twelve years old.

This is how it currently looks Gattlin Griffith who played the lost son of Angelina Jolie in Changeling

Gattlin Griffith is currently recording scenes for the comic series TheBoys where he shares a cast with Anthony Starr, Karl Urban, Jensen Ackles, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, among others.