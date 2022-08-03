This is how 90 million dollars are thrown away (by Warner)

Has been Variety the medium that has dropped a bomb, at first, that many people have refused to believe because of what it implied.

Warner has decided to take his film from batgirl, starring Leslie Gracethrow it to the Recycle Bin, right click and click on Empty the recycling bin.

Where is the problem? Basically in that DC movie had already finished filming and that this had not been cheap at all: 90 million dollars of budget. A budget man.

ALSO: The tragedies that have marked the life of Natalie Portman

Then, dobatgirl Will it go straight to HBO Max streaming? Nope. Not even that. As pointed from Variety, The new way that the Warner Bros Discovery board is looking for is to once again promote theatrical releases, but they consider that batgirl had no potential to succeed on the big screen. Now, not sending it to streaming is a decision that can even be described as absurd.

Does this mean that Warner is going to stop betting on the DC universe? Not much less. Quite the contrary. In fact, the reason that leads to dismiss batgirl is that they want to give their films the character of a planetary event as Marvel has done with its cinematographic universe and consider that this batgirl did not have enough substance to compare it with a Black Widow, for instance. But of course they didn’t have either. The Guardians of the Galaxy in their first installment and then they swept away.

The complication of the matter is that this contempt for the film implies that people like JK Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Michael Keaton (who was Batman again) or Brendan Fraser (the movie’s villain) reframe this contempt as something personal. Especially when some of the protagonists had already commented, in several interviews, that the option of a sequel was on the table. Weird thing. Even some test projections had already been made in various cinemas.

Obviously yes batgirl has gone to the trash more than likely Flash of the illustrious Ezra Miller, also ended up suffering the same fate. Of course, in this case, it would be somewhat more justified. Now, that Warner does not come later talking about inflation, crisis, price increases due to the war in Ukraine or the price of watermelons. Right now that doesn’t work.

ALSO: Only two women among the highest-paid actors and actresses in Hollywood