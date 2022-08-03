This is Billie Eilish’s song for Resident Evil, the new Netflix series

resident Evil is a violent series of Netflix which premiered in June and captivated a significant number of followers of the mythology of the Umbrella Corporation and the disasters that company causes in each of the brand’s titles. We can name the Capcom video games, the movies released in theaters and the current TV show that is present in the Streaming Giant.

billie eilish is a talented American singer who knows how to capture different emotions with her mesmerizing music who already knows what it’s like to lend her sound to a movie just like she did with No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last entry as agent James Bond on the big screen. At that time the theme in question had the same title as the 007 movie and was a great success as the film.

Now billie eilish captured the dark essence of the series resident Evil of Netflix with the song titled Oxytocin which has quite controversial lyrics with phrases to remember as when it says: “If you only pray on Sundays call me on a Monday because I want to do things that God would not approve if she saw us”. Important! Billie’s beliefs may be on display when she treats God as a woman. Truly empowered.

The phrases of the song continue to demonstrate all the darkness that characterizes the work of this talented performer, as when she says “I want to do bad things to you and make you scream” or the moment when you state that you need the other person “for your oxytocin”precisely the title of the song that the showrunners of resident Evil chose to use in the first season of the series Netflix.

“If you have trouble breathing I can drop the necklace as long as you don’t think about leaving”she says away from shame billie eilish who is known for hit songs like Everything I Wanted either Bad Guy. Surely the creators of resident Evil They saw the opportunity to secure a very special moment with this song on the TV show at the same time that the artist’s name is good publicity for the series.

resident Evil tells the story of two 14-year-old sisters, Jade and Billie Wesker, at the exact moment in their lives that they move to New Raccoon City and thanks to their intelligence they manage to figure out that their father is hiding secrets that, incredibly, could lead to the end of humanity. That’s the first timeline the show explores. Netflix which is centered on two different eras.

The other time is precisely 16 years after the first with Jade trying to survive a zombie apocalypse of great proportions where there are only 15 million humans left alive and more than 6 billion people and animals infected with the dangerous T virus which turns them into violent creatures while the young woman makes her way in an absolutely unfavorable context. Intense… ideal for billie eilish.