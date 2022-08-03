‘Thief’, by Michael Mann: Are we facing the first part of ‘Heat’? – The Furies Magazine

James Caan passed away last month at the age of 82. Everyone remembers him for his unforgettable performance as the violent Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, for the frenetic and dystopian rollerball or for his return to the mob as Nicole Kidman’s ruthless father in Dogville. But there is an excellent film in which James Caan offers us one of his best performances: Thief (Thief), debut feature by Michael Mann.

James Caan is Frank in Thiefby Michael Mann.

Michael Mann: dignifying the cinema of thieves

No one should be surprised if I say that Michael Mann is one of the best directors of his generation, Thief it is his first film. At the beginning of it, she immersed herself in the police genre writing the scripts for series such as Starsky and Hutch. Such was the case that, after his first film and the very interesting the tower, hooked us all with his famous series Corruption in Miami.

In Hunter successfully adapted Thomas Harris’ play about Hannibal Lecter, Our Favorite Cannibal. But where he ended up conquering us was with the The last Mohicana wonderful film starring Daniel Day Lewis, with an unforgettable ending and a soundtrack for posterity.

But this had only just begun. Mann still had the ultimate cops-and-robbers movie up his sleeve: Heat.

In Heat faced the legends of the interpretation of the moment, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. He confronted them in a physical, elegant, intellectual combat, full of persecutions, betrayals, revenge and weapons. Heat It was like an extreme, wild and visceral version of the most rogue and dirty Sherlock Holmes against the toughest and most unforgiving Moriarty one could imagine.

Heat It is a movie that hooks you by the gut and does not let you go until the end. That was the film with which Michael Man would get the most and deserved recognition from him. He later took it upon himself to support it with works as wonderful as Collateral, The dilemma either Public Enemies.

It is Thief the mother of Heat?

Thief It is a 1981 film that in Spain did not have a very good distributionso, unfortunately, it is not very well known, but thanks to Filmin, it can now be enjoyed in very good quality.

Thief tells us the story of Frank, a thief specialized in stealing diamonds. From the beginning of the film, Frank’s introduction to his partner Barry (James Belushi) in a claustrophobic robbery makes it clear the professionalism and cold blood of the character played by James Caan.

The charisma that the actor impregnates his character will make us unable to detach ourselves from the screen in its two hours of duration.

Thief It is a film, hard, hyper-realistic, without artifice and directLike a point-blank shot.

Frank is a macho character, with serious self-control problems, and the typical traumas of those who suffered in prison at that time.

James Caan and Tuesday Weld in Thief.

While in jail, he created a small collage in which included everything he wanted and wanted most: a wife, a child, business, and his friend and mentor (and true love) Okla (Willie Nelson), who was still in jail.

The woman literally gets it by force, although later it seems that he convinces her to go live with him with good words and some clumsy mischief. To get the rest of her dreams, she makes a pact with the devil. She is associated with a kingpin who handles all the robberies in the city. She, thanks to him, will be able to have a child, since his wife cannot have children and having been in prison the administration does not allow him to adopt children.

So in a short time he gets part of his dream, a house, a wife, a son and even get his beloved friend out of jail. Frank has managed to make his idealized life come true.

Thief: life lessons

He has succeeded, but for a short time. The pact she made with the devil was that after one job she could leave him whenever he wanted. But it was not like that. Once he did, they would not pay him what was promised or allow him to retire as a professional thief to sell cars. Also, he discovered in the worst possible way that wife, son, house and businesses were burdens that linked him to the capo.

Robert Prosky is Leo, one of the best movie villains of the 80s.

I needed to get rid of all that ideal life so dreamed of, which really was not ideal at all. He learned the hard way one of the great lessons that Neil McCauley, the character played by Robert De Niro, repeats in Heat: “Don’t put anything in your life that you can’t leave in 30 seconds if you see the mob around the corner.”.

That phrase perfectly defines the character of Robert De Niro and is the great lesson that Frank learns in Thief.

In HeatDe Niro tells Pacino that this advice was given to him by a colleague, could that colleague be the same Frank from Thief? Perhaps De Niro plays a refined alter ego of Frank?

We will never know that. But what is clear Heat is a perfect complement for Thief and vice versa. Michael Mann shows in his first film many of the qualities that later defined him as a great author thanks to Heat. His way of riding the city is unique. She transforms into another character. In Thief He also shows off his way of achieving intimacy and everyday life in the scenes in which two characters talk in a bar.

The film’s photography is exquisite, and its tension control is as precise as the rest of its cinema..

school of thieves

So much ThiefWhat Heatare two good examples of how to make a good robbery movie. Both should be studied if a young creator has in mind to make a movie about cops and robbers.

Not only do you have to describe and compose good characters, but also You have to make a description of the space, of the environment in which your character develops accurate and detailed.

You also have to take the character out of his comfort zone, place him in domestic situations. That is the best way to meet them. Seeing how they behave in colloquial situations. Because They’re not just cops and robbers, they’re people..

A ceiling of light bulbs, neon, fire, glitter, all in favor of a prodigious photo direction to the taste of Michael Mann.

when we see in Thief Frank with his wife at home or in bars, talking about common topics for many, magic happens. Or the scene where they are going to apply for the adoption of a child. That scene very reminiscent of that of Fernando León de Aranoa in Mondays in the sun with Luis Tosar and Nieve de Medina requesting a loan at the bank.

In Heat The same thing happens when we see Al Pacino’s character with his wife and daughter or in the intimate moments De Niro’s character spends with the girl he just met. They are not straw scenes. They have a lot of content, meaning and they work as sourdough for some wonderful characters.

I can only blame Thief the extreme machismo of the film. It is true that the protagonist of her is like that and it was the 80s, but seeing her today is something that attracts a lot of attention. Fortunately, Fewer and fewer movies today show that kind of behavior that is so primitive, outdated and despicable.

furious greetings