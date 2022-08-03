They will intensify supervision of aesthetic medicine in Tijuana, says COEPRIS

Share:

Tijuana, Baja California, August 2.- The State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (COEPRIS BC) implements a risk prevention strategy in establishments dedicated to medicine, with special emphasis on the metropolitan area that includes Tijuana, Tecate and Playas of Rosarito. During the announcement, the head of the unit, Erwin Areizaga Uribe, commented that the supervision of sites dedicated to aesthetic medicine has intensified, for which an alliance has been established with the Association of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeons, with the objective of generating a register of doctors who are certified. The COEPRIS commissioner reported that 115 verification visits have been made to the entity’s clinics and hospitals, of which 26 have resulted in provisional suspensions and 3 have led to definitive closures. He explained that a QR code will be found on the posters or posters, where anyone who wants to undergo an aesthetic procedure can verify what requirements a clinic or hospital must meet and if they do not have the requirements, they can report it to this agency. . Among the most important documents that must be visible are: the health license, notice of operation and health officer, therefore, the state official invited the population that in case these documents are not shown, they do so with the knowledge of COEPRIS BC to carry out the pertinent verification visit and this helps to give certainty to the services they provide in these medical institutions. Areizaga Uribe makes an attentive call to all the clinics and hospitals of the entity, to update their documents and avoid possible sanctions, which can range from partial or total suspension of services and even definitive closure of the property, accompanied by economic fines. This institution makes the social networks COEPRIS BAJA CALIFORNIA available to citizens, to send doubts, complaints or comments either on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or, you can contact the telephone numbers (686) 557-01-58 in Mexicali, (664) 608-00-75 in the metropolitan area and (646) 175-70-03 in Ensenada from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.