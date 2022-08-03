They were summer hits / ‘Tenet’ and other summer Nolans

There are people who are more of winter and others who are more of summer. And without a doubt, Christopher Nolan He prefers the summer season. And that there are few directors who dare to release their films in the summer because everyone knows that in this erawith the good weather, the terraces, the swimming pools and, above all, the holidays, there are many films that fall into the forgot.

But that doesn’t happen to Nolan. His love affair with summer began in 2005when he premiered what would be the first film of his batman trilogy, batmanbeginswhere we would see the beginnings of the tormented superhero, masterfully played byr Christian Bale and with the incredible Michael Cain like alfred.

The film was a success, despite being released in the summer, and he wanted to try his luck again with the second part of his trilogy, The dark knightwhich premiered in 2008. It replicated the success of the first, perhaps thanks to its jokerinterpreted by Heather Ledger who received a Oscar posthumous thanks to his incredible interpretation.

The next movie I Nolan wanted to test in summer was Sourcein 2010, starring Leonardo Dicaprio, which was another success for the English director. And that most of us did not understand an iota of what he wanted to tell us with this story in which we find ourselves unable to distinguish between dream and reality. But still, it worked.

And so we arrive at what would be his four great summer hit and his last encounter with the batman, The Dark Knight Risesin 2012. In this film we find a bale depressed and emaciated, who lives tormented by all the mistakes made in the previous adventure devised by Nolan. Thus ended a sublime trilogy that elevated superhero movies to the category of cult film.

But not with the end of her Batman his love for summer premieres ended. Thus, five years later Dunkirka harrowing film based on the World War II Operation Dynamo, in which the British and French troops live claustrophobic moments when they are surrounded by the German army. It doesn’t seem like a typical summer movie, when movies seem to be more successful. fresh and light stories, typical of the station. But once again defying what seemed like unwritten rules, Nolan returned to succeed.

And so we come to what was his last summer premiere Until now, Tenetthe fateful year 2020. A film that mixes the thriller with the gender of spies and the travels in the time. With that surreal touch that only Nolan can achieve, he presents us with a story of good guys and bad guys whose battle could mean the end of the Earth as we know it.

And we would say that everything ends here between Nolan and the summer but no, it seems that the director is planning a new summer premiere for next year, Oppenheimer. If you know a bit of history, you will remember that J. Robert Oppenheimer is known for being the father Of The Atomic Bomb, creation that did not leave a very good taste in his mouth. But this plot is too earthy for the director, so we’re looking forward to finding out what it will be. the nolan touch in this new summer production.