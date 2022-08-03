They revive old London castle, thanks to Minecraft

The National Trust recruits one of Minecraft’s best builders to revive an ancient castle

I love this story: The National Trust has teamed up with Grian, YouTube’s famous Minecraft builder, to bring an ancient castle to life. The castle is Corfe Castle in Devon, and Grian worked working closely with historian Alice Loxton and National Trust archaeologist Martin Papworth to make the construction as realistic as possible. And as you can see in the video below, the results are amazing. And because it’s Minecraft, this isn’t just a static scene: you can interact with it to see what it would have looked like in its bustling heyday.

This particular construction was made in The Wild Update , and the castle will be released as a Minecraft Education Edition bundle in September 2022, allowing teachers across the UK to use it in Key Stage 2 lessons in History, Science or Design & Technology. Follows in the footsteps of previous educational builds such as the International Space Station, a lockdown highlight for my younger kids and a great way to be educational and entertaining at the same time.

The National Trust site also uses the build as a way to get Minecrafters excited about its other properties – if you’re looking for inspiration for your next Minecraft build, the site will happily direct you to its many other properties ranging from other castles to grand houses and even the occasional lighthouse – with over 300 historical buildings in their portfolio, there are plenty of interesting and inspiring options that I think would make brilliant Minecraft builds.