They find 36 applications infected with malware and spyware on Android
New research from security firm Dr. Web found at least 36 infected apps on Android with malware. The Applications They are popular for offering services such as image editing, sticker gallery, system optimization or wallpapers.
According to Dr. Web’s report, infected apps promise different features, but actually deliver intrusive advertisements, subscribe users to services premium and steal victims’ social media accounts. Also affect cell phone batteryas they run in the background on the smartphone.
What are the 36 infected applications and what to do if I have them installed?
This batch of malicious apps registers about 10 million downloads on mobile devices from Google Play, which has already eliminated most of these apps. However, if any of the apps is installed withoute must be deleted manually Y run an AV scan to clean up any remnants. These are some of the malicious apps infected with advertising Trojans of the family Andrewoid.HiddenAds.
- Photo Editor: Beauty Filter
- Photo Editor: Retouch & Crop
- Photo editor: artistic filters
- Photo Editor – Layout Maker
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser
- Photo editor and Exif
- Photo Editor – Filter Effects
- Filters and photo effects
- Photo Editor: Blur Image
- Photo editor: cut, paste
- Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIFs
- neon theme keyboard
- Neon Theme – Android Keyboard
- Cashe Cleaner
- smart charging
- FastCleaner: Cash Cleaner
- Call Skins – Call Themes
- funny caller
- CallMe Phone Themes
- Incoming call: Contact Background
- MyCall – personalization of calls
- Caller Theme
- Funny Wallpapers – Live Wallpaper
- Automatic wallpaper changer 4K
- NewScrean: 4D wallpapers
- Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds
- Notes: reminders and lists
Three Trojans from the Android.Joker family were also found, which are capable of downloading and executing arbitrary code and subscribing victims to paid mobile services without their knowledge, in apps:
- Little Launcher
- 4K Pro Camera
- Heart Emoji Stickers
While in two more applications two malicious Trojans of the family were found Android.PWS.Facebookviruses designed to steal data that can be used to hack Facebook accounts:
- YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect
- Hint – Cartoon Photo Effect
The specialists of dr web they also discovered the trojan Android.Click .401.origin which was hidden in two applications:
- Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder
- Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced
Another Trojan spotted was Android.Click .402.originwhich was hidden within its file resources, which covertly load various websites on WebView. Then, this component simulates the user’s actions, automatically clicking on the interactive elements located on these sites, for example: banners and advertising links.
Another threat discovered was a fake app for online communication call online-chatwhere they were staying Android.FakeApp .963 Y Android.FakeApp .964which load different websites, including fraudulent ones.
How do these infected apps operate on Android phones?
Specialists point out that, in order to display ads, some of the infected apps request permission to display windows on top of other apps; while the rest prompt users to add them to the battery saver feature exclusion list.
Also, to make it more difficult for users to detect these malicious appsTrojans hide their icons from the list of installed applications in the home screen menu, or replace the icons with less visible ones.