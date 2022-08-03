They capture Camila Cabello enjoying the summer with a colorful bikini in Florida

Camila Hair was photographed enjoying her well-deserved summer vacation at the seaside in the south of Florida.

She was seen having fun dressed in a colorful swimsuit two piece casual brand tropic C, which consisted of a small triangle bra with laces tied behind the back, neck halter and prints of purple, yellow and navy blue rectangles, to match a micro bikini of laces on the sides and the same print.

To the simple, but glamorous outfit, she added a pair of circular gold earrings and dark sunglasses that she took off to play with her companions in the water.

He kept his natural appearance by not wearing a drop of makeup on his face, showing off his dark hair disheveled by the water.

Photo: The Grosby Group

His recent escapades beach occur after being seen with austin kevitchdating app founder Lox Club, in close situations. including hugs, during a visit to Coral Gables, Florida, with other friends of both.

Her sighting with the man sparked rumors among fans about a new romanceCamila’s first after having finished with Shawn Mendez last November.

After the beach vacation Camila and Kevitch They were seen together enjoying a night walk in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview he gave to Cosmopolitan UKCabello said she’s not looking for a new romance, nor does she feel the need to find one quickly.

“I don’t put much emphasis on that. I really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I’ve made a lot of good friends over the past year. I have some great group chats,” said the singer.

“If something happens, then it will be fun, but I don’t push it. Before I was like, ‘Yeah love, oh my God love’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of them that is something else, then that will be great.” she added she.

The former member of Fifth Harmony She ended her long relationship with Shawn late last year, announcing it in a joint statement that they would continue to be “good friends.”

A source told People that the courtship ended after the lockdowns due to the pandemic, when each one began to resume their work commitments.

In addition to delving into her romantic life, the celebrity25, revealed that he fought against anxiety during her adolescence, until she was 20 years old, when she was in the female group.

“It was something I lived with. She was used to having functional anxiety that got much worse every half year,” she said.

“I began to open up to my friends, and I realized how much suffering and neuroses are normal, and that we are all crazy in our own way, but when it prevents you from having healthy relationships and being more often than not in a relatively stable place, that I needed to seek some therapy.”

MA