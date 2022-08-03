They are plus sizes: I tried a Khloe Kardashian Good American bikini but it’s not for me and needs so much extra fabric

A PLUS-SIZE TikToker didn’t have the best review for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American bikini.

Abby, a self-proclaimed fat and positive content creator, has over 25,000 followers on TikTok where she posts several outfits.

4

In one of her videos, she tries on a bikini from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand, which aims to represent “body acceptance,” according to her website.

“Hi, my name is Abby. I’m fat. I’m a size 20, 22 and I’m trying on a Good American bikini for the first time, ”said Abby in the clip.

She claims the brand contacted her and let her choose a swimsuit to show off on her behalf.

“I’m a little nervous,” she said.

The bikini she tried on was the Always Fit swimsuit in size 2X / 3X.

Holding the bikini top to her body, Abby said she already felt “a little small” at first glance.

The video cuts to Abby wearing a bikini. “I mean, okay? Yes, she fits. It covers my body, ”she said.

However, Abby added that she didn’t like the bikini fit on her.

“I wish I had two more inches of fabric here,” she said, pointing to the bottom of the bikini.

“And then, like, two thumbs here.” this time she pointed to the top, adding that she wanted to feel “fully supported”.

“I don’t really like going out together, you know.

“And that’s just my personal preference.”

Abby says the clothes are “really good quality” and are perfect for those who prefer “to have it all around”.

“I just don’t know it’s for me,” he said. “I just feel exposed.”

Abby received praise in comments from many who said she looked good in a bikini.

“I like this about you, but I would probably feel the same too / I would like the same adjustments as you on my own body!” one person wrote.

Abby replied: “Thanks! Standing still would be fine, but if I were actually going to swim I feel like he was going up and it would be obscene.

4