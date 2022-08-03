They are a plus size and I tried Kim Kardashian’s Skims – it looked so ripped but other fans pointed out a problem

A PLUS-SIZE woman who has tried Skims shaping underwear is thrilled with the results.

But while commentators agree that Kim Kardashian’s leotard fits her perfectly, some have pointed out a complicated problem with the popular item.

Sydney, who goes by @sydneyslayyyz, on TikTok describes herself as a positive body makeup artist.

At 5’3 ″, he says he weighs 250 pounds and wears a size 2X and a size 16 in jeans.

In July, she ordered one of Skims’ famous leotards to see if it lived up to the hype.

“I bought Skims. I have to know the hype with shaping garments. I just need to know, ”she said.

First, she unbuttoned her jeans and showed her belly while “not sucking … in all its glory”.

He then buttoned his jeans, telling the audience, “I love them, but they’re not loving me right now.”

Sydney said she bought her Skims in a size 2 / 3X, but was “a little worried it wouldn’t fit.”

Yet when he put them on and buttoned his jeans over them, his jaw dropped.

“The bulge is not there at all. Where does this life come from? ” she said.

“Kimmy, you knew what you were doing. I look so torn and so good, ”she added, beaming.

Her video was showered with compliments, including one from Skims’ official account telling her she is “stunning”.

But a couple of women have reported a problem.

“I have this same and it’s so hard to get off when you need the bathroom !!!” one wrote.

“Ok, but how about using the bathroom? I’m terrified of buying a leotard for this reason, ”said another.

Sydney does not seem to have such a problem in the bathroom, replying to the commentator: “There is a hole there actually I apologize !!!”