These are the great films that arrive at the cinema before the end of the year in Latin America

With the arrival of the month of August, big releases appear in cinemas, among which the next film starring Brad Pitt action-packed and there are two alternatives for horror fans. But also, we tell you everything that will hit theaters before the end of 2022 so that you can mark on the calendar and you can cross off the days before your favorite premieres. There is a film of DC and another of Marvel before 2023 arrives.

+The premieres of August

Bullet Train (4/08)

Starring Brad Pitt and Joey King, this film takes place on a train speeding through Japan where, for some unknown reason, a large number of contract killers meet, whose goals intersect and their plans become entangled. Directed by David Litch (Dead Pool 2)is the most important release of the month for sony picturesin a cast that complete Bryan Tyree Henry, Michael Mann, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.

Men (08/18)

The new movie of alex garlandthe man behind Former Machine takes him to the plane of psychological terror in a production that is starred by only two actors. Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnearto whom is added Paapa Essiedu. The story focuses on a woman who secludes herself in a British countryside after the death of her ex-husband and will cross her path with Geoffreywhich little by little will lead her to madness.

Nope! (08/25)

The new film of jordan peele It has already received many positive reviews for its dialogue with the science fiction of the 50s. A story in which all its aspects related to the plot have been kept under lock and key, in this feature film in which we will see how the appearance of aliens will affect humans and animals through the eyes of the inhabitants of a ranch.

An Argentine crime (08/25)

The story is based on a real event that occurred in the Argentine city of Rosario in the 1980s, when a businessman disappeared during the military dictatorship. The story is told from the perspective of two secretaries of an investigating court who carry out an investigation against the clock with the idea of ​​finding his whereabouts, while all the police forces are against him.

+September 2022 releases

Don’t worry darling (09/22)

Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pughwe will see the second film made by Olivia Wilde (book smart). This time, the story will revolve around Alice and Jack, who live in an experimental city where men work for a secret project. Set in the 1950s, everything seems to work perfectly in this utopia. However, when the flaws in this community begin to show, Alice he will not be able to avoid questioning everything and questioning what is happening.

Avatar revival (09/22)

Before the release of the second film of this saga created by james cameron Of which we have a third part completed and two more films on the way, theaters will re-release a remastered version of this film that broke all box office records. The story of Pandora through the eyes of jake sully and how he realizes that the hand and advance of man are destroying an indigenous community of that planet.

Argentina, 1985 (09/29)

The film that will be released in the Venice Film Festival account the lives of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo in 1985, who were responsible for investigating and prosecuting the military leadership after the irreparable consequences left by the dictatorship of the 1970s. Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani are the main protagonists of this film based on real events.

+October 2022 premieres

Halloween Ends (10/13)

the reboot of Halloween which was born in 2018 by the hand of David GordonGreen will come to an end in mid-October, four years after having reappeared in theaters. It is the thirteenth installment of the saga that was born in 1978 and the direct continuation of Halloween Kills. It is expected to be the end for Jamie Lee Curtis in the franchise that positioned her as one of the best-known actresses of Hollywood.

Black Adam (10/20)

rock will enter the world of superheroes through this project of which the first images were known in mid-2020 and which is eagerly awaited since it may be the medicine you need the DC Cinematic Universe to revive after the blows of Ezra Miller and Zack Snyder. It will be the story of this antihero who has a direct connection with Shazamand is expected to reappear in Shazam! fury of the gods.

+November 2022 releases

ET Rerun (3/11)

The film starring Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore will return to the screen to celebrate forty years since the release of this pop culture classic directed by steven spielberg. The story behind the arrival of an alien who befriends Elliot and that he asks for help to be able to return to his planet.

Amsterdam (3/11)

the next movie of David O Russell will have a luxury cast, with actors of the stature of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michael B. Jordan. It is a historical drama that will be set in the 1930s. Shot entirely in Los Angeles, this feature film focuses on a homicide that will have three friends as main suspects: a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (10/11)

Will we meet the heir to the mantle of Black Panther? With the death of Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had to go out to correct some details in this new film with which the franchise will conclude the fourth phase. All the cannons point to you Letitia Wright will become the new Black Pantherwhile some are still excited about the return of Killmonger.

The Menu (11/17)

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult star in this story where a couple made up of Margot and Tyler undertakes a trip to a remote island to eat in one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world, commanded by slowik the chef, a celebrity with extravagant tastes and methods. Little by little, dinner will turn into a nightmare for these wealthy clients.

+December 2022 releases

Avatar 2 (12/15)

More than a decade after the release of the first film, james cameron revive this universe with a plan that will have five films and of which we will know the second. Jake Sully and Ney’tiri they formed a family in Pandora and they live very happy, exploring the different points of the planet. Until an old and familiar threat reappears and puts this world at risk again.