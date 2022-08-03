These are the celebrities who have polluted the environment the most

MEXICO CITY (EL UNIVERSAL).- A few days ago Kylie Jenner was the subject of several criticsafter it was revealed that the youngest of the Kardahian-Jenner clan used her private plane to make trips of only 17 minutes, although this is undoubtedly a very bad habit for the planet, the businesswoman is not the only one who is causing a negative impact in the environment.

The sustainability marketing company, yardshared a list with the name of the celebrities that pollute the most due to the unconscious use of this luxurious means of transport. To give an idea of ​​how serious the problem is, the company noted that the carbon footprint of an average person is 7 tons a year, but in total, these celebrities manage to exceed the 3 thousand tonsonly so far this 2022.

According to the list, the number one spot for the most famous CO2 (Carbon dioxide) produces is for Taylor Swiftbecause in these months the singer has made 170 private trips, nearly 16 days on the air, a pretty big amount considering that he’s not currently on tour. The problem with these escapades is that they have generated 8 thousand tons of carbona real danger to the planet atmosphere.

It should be noted that the representatives of Swift They have already come out to respond to this remark and assure that the 32-year-old girl usually lends her airplane to different people, so it is incorrect to say that all those trips they have been yours.

In the number two spot is boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather with a total of 7 thousand tons of C02with 25 flights a month. According to what is recorded, the shortest flight made by the boxer lasted 10 minutes and had the city of Las Vegas as its final destination.

They are followed in third and fourth place, respectively, by Jay Z with 6 thousand 900 tons and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguezwho has generated 5 thousand tons of carbon.

The list is complete Blake Shelton, steven spielberg, kim kardashian, Mark Wahlberg Y Oprah Winfrey with trips What have they meant between 4000 Y 3 thousand 400 tons; while Travis ScottKylie’s sentimental partner, is in last place with a total of 3 thousand tons in the first seven months of the year.

According to the report of yard The data was obtained from the account CelebrityJets and although there is no way to prove that these celebrities were in each and every one of the tripswhat they intend by revealing the data is not to create a hate campaign, but rather to take consciousness of the damage that this transport is generating.





