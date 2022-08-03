These are all the news of the new update 21.20 of July 12

The season 3 premiere of Fortnite It helped me to get excited about the game once again because of how incredible the thing looked with the news that came thanks to it, but I also raised a specific question: the success of this season will depend on how much you update it Epic Games. And, the truth is, the patches are coming, but they are not too loaded with content.

Today’s has the excuse that it is of the minor patch that those responsible for Fortnite they always launch after a big update; something the company calls as ”the fix of the previous version of the game”. In this way, today July 12, Fortnite has received the correction of patch 21.20 and these are the novelties that it has brought with it:

The Combat Assault Rifle is back in the game ✅

✅ The NPCs are on sale: now we can hire their services from July 15 to 18 for less gold bars ✅

✅ Note that these changes will not be available in Arena mode until Epic Games test them properly

Well, it would be. When I told you that we were facing a minor update of Fortnite I wasn’t lying to you. We will have to see if Epic Games he puts his batteries a little in the coming weeks, given that certain news has been leaked like a crossover with Dragon Ball who will be able to make the battle royale explode once again. I will keep you informed of any news that arises in this regard.