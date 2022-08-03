The unexpected level of studies reached by Angelina Jolie that amazes

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie is part of the group of Hollywood actresses with the most followers. For years now, she has enjoyed an undeniable prestige on the big screen, in addition to the beauty that characterizes her and her example as a mother of six children whose guardianship she shares with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie She is the daughter of actress Marcheline Bertrand and actor Jon Voight. She is the sister of actor James Haven and the niece of singer-songwriter Chip Taylor. Her godparents were actors Jacqueline Bisset and Maximilian Schell. On her father’s side she has German and Slovak ancestry, and on her mother’s side, French-Canadian, Dutch and German. The actress had several marriages, the first was with Jonny Lee Miller, then Billy Bob Thornton and later Brad Pitt.

The actress and director Angelina Jolie He went through several schools until he was finally able to graduate at 16 years of age. Later he decided to studies of thanatopraxia, which is the set of practices that are carried out on a corpse, developing and applying methods both for its sanitization, conservation, embalming, restoration, reconstruction and aesthetic care of the corpse, as well as for the support of its presentation.

Then the direction life took Angelina Jolie and its studies they headed into the acting world and into show business. Among the fellow students of the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, Ed Harris and Holly Hunter were there, after this he enrolled in the “Lee Strasberg Institute”. In this institution he trained for two years that served him to appear in various theatrical productions.

Angelina Jolie She also attended “Beverly Hills High School” where she felt isolated from her more affluent classmates. When the ex-wife of Brad Pitt She was young, she was teased for her thinness, also for wearing glasses and for wearing braces on her teeth, she was a girl with a common life and suffered what many adolescents go through at that age.

Source: Instagram Angelina Jolie

After all these episodes Angelina Jolie decided that his studies they would go on the side of funeral homes, this was in his Punk stage of the ex-wife of Brad Pitt and decided that she wanted to become a funeral director, so she studied embalming. Once she graduated she returned to her artistic studies and has already dedicated herself fully to show business.