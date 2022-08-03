The tragic story behind Kendall Jenner’s middle name

Kendall Jenner She has become one of the most important models and socialites in the world. All events want to have her as her guest because she has a fun personality, elegance, poise and, without a doubt, enormous beauty. His name is known by millions of people but what few know is that he has a second name that hides a tragedy.

His name is Kendall Nicole Jenner, was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. She is the first daughter of the second partner of Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner. She is the younger sister of the Kardashian Clan and an important modeling figure, one of the best paid thanks to her mother who is also her representative. She has worked for the largest and most exclusive brands on Planet Earth.

She is the least controversial member of the family and with the most discreet sentimental relationships; however, one day she revealed something very personal: the story of his unknown middle name.

The tragedy that hides the second name of Kendall Jenner

Nicole is Kendall Jenner’s middle name. It was a tribute from her mom to Nicole Brown Simpson, her best friend for decades. Chris Jenner she got along extraordinarily well with Nicole’s family and her friend with hers, it was a relationship of support, complicity and a lot of affection.

It’s all a nice story until unfortunately Nicole passed away a year before Kendall was born. His death led to the trial of OJ Simpson for murder and the same robert kardashianhusband of Kris and father of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, reactivated his law license and represented him.

Robert and OJ Simpson were close friends, they met in 1967, the football player was best man at the lawyer’s wedding with Kris Jenner in 1978. When Nicole died, authorities charged her husband with murder. and shortly thereafter his trial was one of the most famous in history. He was ultimately acquitted on trial.

A year after Nicole’s death, Kendall Jenner was born. It was a very difficult moment for Kris because losing her best friend in such a tragic way led her to a deep depression. With all the love he had for her, he named his first daughter with Caitlyn Jenner after her.

Nicole’s name means a lot to Kendall and bonds with her mom. She has said that she is happy and proud to be called that way as a tribute to her mother’s friend.

