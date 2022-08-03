The terrible news that suddenly filled Jennifer Aniston with sadness

Jennifer Aniston revealed on Thursday that a camera assistant on his show had died suddenly.

In a statement on social media, the “Friends” star asked her fans to donate to the fund set up for Gunner Mortensen’s wife and son.

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Morning Show camera assistant

Erik Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on the Emmy Award-winning series, died Monday at the age of 39 after a motorcycle accident on a stretch of Southern California highway. There were no other vehicles involved and the crash is under investigation.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center. Mortensen was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he died about an hour later, according to a statement from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Aniston, 53, paid tribute to Mortensen with a post Thursday on her Instagram story, sharing photos of him with his wife Keely and their 2-year-old son, Lars.

She said: “Last week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunner Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our set of ‘The Morning Show’.

She added, “As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.”

Check out Aniston’s full statement below: